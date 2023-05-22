CNH Industrial and ONE SMART SPRAY announce integration of precision spraying solution

English Italian

London, May 22, 2023



CNH Industrial and ONE SMART SPRAY, a joint venture between Bosch and BASF, have signed a collaboration agreement to integrate the latter’s advanced spraying system within CNH Industrial’s agricultural brand product portfolios. The system’s integration will be led by the Raven team and will be commercially available via the global Case IH and New Holland Agriculture brands.

The ONE SMART SPRAY integration is an important solution that will fast track the further enhancement of CNH Industrial’s precision and automated spraying capabilities. It will do so through multiple cameras installed on a sprayer’s boom. This will provide customers with green-on-green (plant on plant) and green-on-brown (plant on soil) weed detection and selective spraying.

Precision is combined with digital tools and agronomic insights that are accessible via mobile devices to provide in-depth weed maps, track input and cost savings in real time and generate automated reports and data. These deliver farmers clean fields while maximizing herbicide savings, operational efficiency and sustainability. The system also allows farmers to set up their desired spraying operations both in day and night conditions to expand their operating windows.

The collaboration with ONE SMART SPRAY is the latest development in CNH Industrial’s AgTech product offering, which will continue to support the world’s farmers to farm more efficiently and sustainably.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

About ONE SMART SPRAY

ONE SMART SPRAY – a joint venture of Bosch and BASF – was established in 2021 to offer farmers the best of two worlds, joining the hardware, software and connectivity capabilities from Bosch and the digital and agronomic expertise of BASF Digital Farming. ONE SMART SPRAY makes precision smart by combining the best of precision technology, digital tools, and agronomic intelligence to take weed control to the next level and make agriculture more productive, profitable, and sustainable. More information at onesmartspray.com

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments