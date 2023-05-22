At a CAGR of 5.3%, Collagen Market Size is Estimated to Reach $7.2 Bn by 2030 Globally, Says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The collagen market size was valued at USD 4.7 billion in 2022. The collagen industry is estimated to expand USD 7.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% over the projected period. The main reasons propelling the growth of the worldwide collagen market are the rising use of collagen in the food sectors, rising interest in protein consumption & nutricosmetics, rising applications in healthcare, and rising use of collagen-based biomaterials. MarketsandMarkets™ provides this information in its research report, titled “Collagen Market Global Forecast, 2022-2030”.

Key Industry Development:

The global collagen market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of collagen in various applications such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Demand for collagen products is also anticipated to rise as gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen is being used in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, cosmetics, and food & beverages.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Metrics Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Period 2022to 2030 CAGR 5.3% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.2 billion Segments covered Product type, source, application, form, type and extraction process Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, RoW Largest Market Europe

Key Takeaways from Collagen Market Report:

• Collagen market size is expected to grow to 7.2 billion by 2030.

• Collagen has become a popular ingredient in the cosmetics and skincare industry. It is used in anti-aging creams, serums, masks, and other beauty products due to its ability to promote skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, and improve hydration.

• The collagen market is highly competitive, with numerous players operating in the industry. Key players include Tessenderlo Group, GELITA AG, Holista Colltech, Darling Ingredients, Nitta Gelatin NA Inc. etc.

• Europe is the largest region in the collagen market in the forecast period.

Collagen Market Drivers and Opportunities:

Increasing demand for collagen-based cosmetics among the consumers globally

Collagen fibers present in the human skin are damaged with time, losing thickness and strength, which results in skin aging. Collagen is used in the cosmetic industry in creams as a nutritional supplement for bone and cartilage regeneration, vascular and cardiac reconstruction, skin replacement, and augmentation of soft skin, among others. Collagen is a common constituent of soaps, shampoos, facial creams, body lotions, and other cosmetics. Hydrolyzed collagen is an important ingredient in skin and hair care products. One important application of hydrolyzed collagen in the personal care sector is combined with surfactants and active washing agents in shampoos and shower gels. The diet choices people are making nowadays prevent the skin from receiving the vital nutrients it needs. Because of this, nutricosmetics, which give the human skin the nutrition it needs, are very popular. Along with this advantage, the collagen market for nutricosmetics is growing as more individuals are becoming conscious of their own health. For instance, Procter & Gamble (US), under its brand ‘Olay’ has recently announced a launch of a new collection, Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide 24, which helps to deliver plump and bouncy skin in 2021.

Opportunities: Immense opportunities in emerging economies

The global collagen market is growing as the demand for collagen from developed economies has increased due to the changing consumer attitude toward the consumption of collagen derivatives. Consumers are more aware of the importance of collagen in maintaining their health, which has led to the sustained growth of collagen components in the market. Changing lifestyles, food habits, the adoption of western food habits, an increase in demand for functional ingredients in food products, and an increase in industrial activity leading to the need for process enhancement have contributed to the development of the market in developing economies. Emerging economies such as the Asia Pacific, South Africa, the Middle East, South America, and Eastern European countries provide excellent opportunities for the growth of the collagen market.

Collagen Market Segments:

The nutritional products segment was the largest application in the global collagen market.

Nutritional products was the largest application segment in the global market. A nutritional diet plays an important role in optimizing athletes' performance. Among all the dietary ingredients used in sports nutritional products, proteins are crucial as they increase consumers' stamina and energy level. Collagen plays an important role in these products, as it improves the performance of athletes by protecting their joints and connective tissues, aiding muscle restoration, muscular contraction, and weight management. It also helps to reduce the risk of injury.

The dry segment is anticipated to witness to be the fastest growing form in the global collagen market.

The dry form of collagen is available as agglomerated or fine powder. Due to its quick solubility behavior, the powder form is majorly used in various industries. Powdered collagens showcase excellent blending properties, which is why it is increasingly being used in various food applications. These can be added to most food applications, including coffee, smoothies, dairy products, snacks, soups, sauces, and confectionery products. The agglomerated powder possesses several other advantages: no lump formation, dust-free handling, smooth flowability, consistency, no clogging, and excellent storage ability. All these properties drive collagen's powder form in food processing.

Regional Insights on Collagen Market:

The North American region, including the United States and Canada, has a significant presence in the collagen market. The demand for collagen products is driven by factors such as the growing awareness of the health benefits of collagen, the rising trend of natural and organic ingredients in beauty and healthcare products, and the increasing aging population seeking anti-aging solutions.

Europe is another prominent market for collagen products. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have a strong consumer base for collagen-based supplements, skincare products, and medical applications. The region's focus on wellness and beauty, along with stringent quality regulations, contributes to the growth of the collagen market.

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the collagen market. Countries such as Japan, China, and South Korea have a long-standing cultural tradition of consuming collagen-rich foods and using collagen-based beauty products. The rising disposable income, urbanization, and increasing consumer awareness about health and beauty contribute to the expanding market in this region.

The Latin American market for collagen is growing steadily. Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are the key players in this region. The market growth is driven by factors such as the rising health consciousness, beauty trends, and the influence of western beauty standards. The demand for collagen supplements and cosmetic products is on the rise in this region.

The Middle East and Africa region also show potential for the collagen market. The market growth is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of western beauty and wellness trends, rising disposable income, and growing urbanization. Countries like the United Arab Emirates and South Africa are witnessing increased demand for collagen-based products.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Collagen Market Report:

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

GELITA AG (Germany)

Holista Colltech (Australia)

Darling Ingredients (US)

Nitta Gelatin NA Inc. (Japan)

Gelnex (Brazil)

Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy)

Weishardt Holding SA (France)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

What is the projected market value of the global collagen market?

The global collagen market size is projected to reach USD 7.2 billion by 2030.

What is the estimated growth rate (CAGR) of the global collagen market for the next five years?

The collagen market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

What are the major revenue pockets in the collagen market currently?

Europe is the largest region in the global collagen market in the forecast period. The presence of major collagen manufacturers such as Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), GELITA AG (Germany), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Weishardt Holding SA (France), among others, further drives the market in the region.

