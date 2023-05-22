Papa Murphy’s® Announces the Launch of All-New Calzones

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza is pleased to announce the nationwide launch of our all-new Calzones beginning today, May 22.



Papa Murphy’s Calzones are lightly crisp on the outside with hot, melty deliciousness inside. This fun new product comes in three different flavor variations; Chicken Garlic Calzone loaded with grilled chicken, Roma tomatoes, green onions, herb and cheese blend, whole milk mozzarella, and creamy garlic sauce, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Calzone filled with two portions of pepperoni, herb and cheese blend, whole milk mozzarella, with our traditional marinara sauce, and a Create Your Own option is also available. These unique options ensure that guests will find the perfect Calzone to fit their tastes.

“These flavor-filled Calzones offer our guests a great addition to pizza night,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “Order one – or several – with your favorite Papa Murphy’s pizza and enjoy it tonight or save it for lunch the next day. You can even cook it in your air fryer. I am excited for our brand to evolve and bring fans new, craveable products.”

Get your hands on one—visit your local Papa Murphy’s and add to your order tonight. Available for pickup or delivery nationwide.

For more information about Calzones, visit PapaMurphys.com .

