Fogo de Chão to Enter Brea With Eighth Location in the Los Angeles Metro Area

BREA, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced today that it has signed a lease agreement to open its eighth location in the Los Angeles Metro area. The new restaurant is slated to open later this year across from Brea Mall located at 311 S. State College Blvd.



The announcement for a location in Brea supports the brand’s continued 15% annual restaurant growth across the United States. 2023 is off to a strong start for Fogo with 12 new domestic and international leases signed and recent openings in key markets across the U.S. including Lynnwood, W.A., National Harbor, M.D., Woodland Hills, C.A., Paramus, N.J. with more planned for later this year. Additionally, the announcement follows the company’s recently announced plans to enter Turkey and Ecuador as the brand continues to execute its strategic global growth plan.

“We are thrilled to continue to bring our passion for providing Brazilian hospitality and unforgettable dining experiences to Orange County,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We look forward to welcoming the Brea community to our newest restaurant, showcasing our latest brand innovations and culinary discoveries for new and existing guests alike.”

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency Innovation & Design in Architecture, the Brea restaurant will showcase Fogo’s recent brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless and approachable setting that complements Orange County while honoring Fogo’s authentic Brazilian heritage. In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience and ambiance by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor. Additionally, guests can dine at an open-air churrasco grill while watching gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame.

The Brea restaurant marks the eighth restaurant in the Los Angeles Metro area, joined by locations in Downtown LA, Beverly Hills, Irvine, El Segundo, Pasadena, Woodland Hills and an upcoming restaurant in Huntington Beach set to open later this summer. All new innovations and enhanced experiences will accompany Fogo’s everyday offerings, including Weekday Lunch, Weekend Brazilian Brunch, Bar Fogo, Group and Private Dining, To-Go and Butcher Shop options in addition to Full-Service catering which includes on-site cooking with portable churrasco grills, gauchos and a curated dining experience.

For more information, visit https://fogo.com/.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

