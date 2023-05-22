18.5% CAGR of Online Exam Proctoring Market to Gain USD 3,881.0 Million by 2032; Market.us

New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market.us, the online exam proctoring market size is projected to surpass around USD 3,881.0 million by 2032 From USD 741.7 million in 2022 and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 18.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Online Exam proctoring is a key component of learning, and this technology provides the means for identifying students at a distance before an assessment. This method confirms that students taking the assessment are not cheating or getting unauthorized support using numerous video-based and biometric-based techniques.

Key Takeaway:

By Type, the live online proctoring segment has generated a revenue share of 75% in 2022.

the live online proctoring segment has generated a in 2022. By End-User, the school & universities segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

the school & universities segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 41%.

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of North America will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

A few factors, such as an increase in demand for e-learning platforms, a reduction in time & money of learners, and a reduction in the high cost of proctored assessment centers, will likely enhance the market's growth over the forecast period. The growth of assessments and exams has boosted the demand for the remote proctoring market. Proctoring is key to ensuring the authenticity and credibility of any exam and its result.

Factors affecting the growth of the Online Exam proctoring market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the online exam proctoring market. Some of these factors include:

An Increase in Demand for E-Learning Platforms: Increased demand for e-learning platforms will likely facilitate market growth.

Increased demand for e-learning platforms will likely facilitate market growth. A Reduction in the High Cost of Proctored Assessment Centers: The main factor driving the growth of the market is a reduction in the high cost of proctored assessment centers.

The main factor driving the growth of the market is a reduction in the high cost of proctored assessment centers. Interest in Online Learning: Interest in online learning leads to boost market growth.

Interest in online learning leads to boost market growth. AI-Based Solution to Provide Lucrative Opportunities: The AI-based solution provided lucrative opportunities expected to boost the market's growth further.

The AI-based solution provided lucrative opportunities expected to boost the market's growth further. Increasing the Use of Tools to Confirm the Student’s Identity: The increasing use of tools to confirm the student’s identity results in market growth.

Top Trends in Global Online Exam Proctoring Market

There are various tools as well as methods that can be used to confirm the identity of the students. The student has to show an official form of ID to a webcam to compare and validate with pre-existing pictures of students. Some tools then ensure that the same individual is solving the exam throughout the time with the help of several methods such as challenge questions, signature biometrics, keystroke biometrics, knuckle biometrics, and facial recognition. All the following approaches differ in reliability, and it depends on the implementation taken by the vendor. Mostly, the vendors offered better reliability by implementing multiple methods within a single solution.

Market Growth

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it became necessary for students to conduct classes on an online basis. Numerous institutions, universities, and organizations offer more online courses to facilitate flexible learning. The demand for online courses and distance education was increasing the demand for online exams. This will further boost the growth of the global online exam proctoring market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 41% due to the increasing implementation of innovative & advanced technologies and the presence of emerging economies with steady growth. India, South Korea, China, Japan, and Australia are key market growth contributors. The digitalization of economies, the support of governments, and the swift technological advancements are a few factors responsible for the market’s growth in this region. Numerous universities around the globe generate several opportunities for market players to gain traction and provide their online proctoring in the market. Also, North America will likely be the fastest-growing country over the forecast period due to the growing adoption of advanced AI technologies.

Competitive Landscape

Several market players are developing some platforms to help give proper learning experiences as the demand for remote proctoring is growing. For instance, in March 2020, the Indonesian government designed seven e-learning platforms such as Ruangguru, Sekolahmu, Microsoft Teams, Quipper School, Kemendikbud, G Suite education, Rumah Belajar, Zenius Education, to allow students to continue learning at home.

Market Key Players:

Comprobo

Inspera AS

ProctorEdu LLC

PSI Services LLC

Proctortrack

Honorlock Inc.

Examity, Inc.

Mettl

Meazure Inc.

Talview Inc.

Other Key Players

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) US$ 7,41.7 Million Market Size (2032) US$ 3,881.0 Million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 18.5% Asia-Pacific Revenue Share 41% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The market growth will have expected to improve because of the increasing interest in online learning and concern over cheating. The market grew significantly due to the increase in demand for remote proctoring by higher education institutions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous CIOs are struggling to make sense of the market rapidly for facilitating assessments at a distance. Online proctoring is part of a complete assessment strategy.

Market Restraints

False positive warnings can be a challenge for the system. Sometimes students solve their exams in shared spaces, such as dorm rooms or at home. All the institutes should have a process for handling this situation. Sometimes someone comes into the frame of the video, or students talk out loud in the middle of the online exam. Every time, this does not necessarily specify cheating.

Market Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence allows automated proctoring solution excludes the need for onsite human proctors and confirms that there is no cheating and impersonation. During the exam, the solution monitors the test takers with the help of a webcam. It warns the users in case of unappropriated behavior. This lessens human biases as well as augments academic integrity. AI technologies are used for online exam proctoring, such as voice recognition, plane detection, mouth detection, facial recognition, eye movement detection, and pattern recognition. AI-based proctoring software detects suspicious noises, unusual body movement, and extra devices, such as tablets, smartwatches, phones, etc., in the testing area and during exam time.

Report Segmentation of the Online Exam Proctoring Market

Type Insight

The live online proctoring market held the largest revenue share of 75%. The live proctors guide the test takers with the help of environmental security scans, exam launches, and identity verification. The prohibited materials can be removed before the exam in the online proctoring. Key companies like Examity, Inc., Talview, Inc., and others provide live online proctoring for critical certifications, pre-employment screening, and high-stakes exams.

End-User Insight

The School & universities segment accounted for the largest share of 64% of the market. The education industry is gradually implementing emerging technologies such as online proctored exams in different aspects of academia. Government regulations in countries like India and universities are conducting online exams to avoid cheating. AICTE wanted all their associated universities and institutes to obey the guidelines the Universities Grants Commission issued for conducting final year exams offline, online, or in blended mode.

Market Segmentation

Based on Type

Live Online Proctoring

Advanced Automated Proctoring

Recorded Proctoring

Based on Applications

Certification/Licensure

Corporate

Other Applications

Based on End-User

School & Universities

Enterprises

Government

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Online Exam Proctoring Market

In November 2021, Meazure Inc. partnered with Lineup Management Services LLC. With the help of this partnership, the company will provide an enhanced test development solution to Meazure’s customers.

In June 2020- Meazure Inc. declared acquisition of Scantron’s Certification and Licensure Business. Through this acquisition, Measure indicated that Measure Learning would enhance its licensure testing and professional certification offering. It aims to continue its growth by expanding exam development services and remote proctoring with a scaled global test center network.

