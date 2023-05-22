DTC Laboratory Testing Market Worth $7.92 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Direct-to-consumer (DTC) Laboratory Testing Market By Application (Genetic Testing {Ancestry, Carrier Status, Disease Risk [Cancer, Neurological, Cardiac]}, Diabetes, COVID, STD, Routine, CBC), and Sample Type (Saliva, Urine, Blood) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the DTC Laboratory Testing Market is projected to reach $7.92 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2023–2030.



Direct-to-consumer (DTC) laboratory tests are tests that are directly marketed to consumers without the involvement of healthcare professionals. The DTC laboratory testing market is mainly driven by increased consumer awareness regarding personal health management. Consumers can order a DTC lab test directly without consulting their healthcare provider and get results, allowing them to monitor & manage their health & wellness. Consumers favor these tests due to their many advantages, such as high affordability, convenience, and accessibility. Also, there is an ongoing shift from physician-driven healthcare toward consumer-driven healthcare.

The growth of the direct-to-consumer laboratory testing market is driven by the increased awareness about personal health management, the benefits of DTC laboratory testing such as convenience, affordability, and accessibility, the increasing prevalence of chronic & infectious diseases, increasing healthcare costs, rising consumer awareness about ancestry/genealogy testing, and the rising elderly population. However, sample integrity and interference issues, regulatory concerns, the lack of reimbursements, and the lack of extensive test portfolios compared to conventional laboratory testing are restraining the growth of this market.

The growing adoption of telehealth, the rising popularity of DTC laboratory testing in emerging economies, and the increasing penetration of DTC pharmacogenomic testing are expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, concerns regarding the security and privacy of genomic data, misinterpretation of test results, and the lack of professional medical counseling are major challenges to the growth of this market.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerated the Growth and Awareness of DTC Laboratory Testing

The DTC testing laboratories provided self-test kits for consumers to test for COVID-19 and played a vital role in the fight against the pandemic. Several DTC laboratory testing companies focused on molecular and immunological tests for innovation in DTC testing, leading to the growth of the DTC laboratory testing market through the pandemic.

As self-isolation practices were adopted during the pandemic due to the risk of getting infected with the virus at testing centers and hospitals, there was an increased demand for easy-to-use rapid tests. This resulted in the development of antigen antibody-based tests. DTC laboratory testing market witnessed significant growth during the pandemic, which is expected to continue even after the pandemic because of the increasing prevalence of diseases and ease of accessibility to consumers.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the market based on application, sample type, and geography. The study also provides valuable insights into the key growth strategies adopted by major market players in the last three to four years.

The DTC laboratory testing market is segmented based on application, sample type, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on application, in 2023, the genetic testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the DTC laboratory testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rise in the appeal of DTC genetic testing to explore information regarding family health history and predictive testing, high curiosity among people in developed countries regarding their ancestry and lineage, and the launch of DTC genetic tests for new applications. For instance, in March 2022, Ancestory.com LLC (U.S.) launched introvert and extrovert test results in the reports. This test analyzes DNA factors responsible for being introverted and extroverted. Moreover, in March 2019, 23nadMe, Inc. (U.S.) launched its offering under which the company will provide a genetic health predisposition report on Type 2 diabetes.

Based on sample type, in 2023, the blood segment is expected to account for the largest share of the DTC laboratory testing market. Factors contributing to the large market share of this segment include the high convenience of at-home blood collection by phlebotomists, the availability of a wide range of tests for blood samples and the high reliability of the results obtained from blood samples.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the DTC laboratory testing market, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America’s large market share is primarily attributed to increased consumer awareness about personal health management, high disposable income, and key market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the DTC laboratory testing market in Asia-Pacific are the increasing prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases and the increasing awareness in people regarding disease risk prediction and healthy lifestyle.

The DTC laboratory testing market has witnessed several product launches, enhancements, approvals, partnerships, collaboration & agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in May 2022, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.) launched its Neurofilament Light Chain (NFL) blood test to identify and verify signs of neurodegenerative disease. Furthermore, in June 2020, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.) received emergency use approval from the FDA for its Quest Diagnostics Self-collection Kit for COVID-19.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), 23andMe Holding Co. (U.S.), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (U.S.), Everlywell, Inc. (U.S.), DirectLabs, LLC. (U.S.), Ancestry.com, LLC (U.S.), MyMedLab, Inc. (U.S.), ANY LAB TEST NOW (U.S.), Thorne HealthTech, Inc. (U.S.), and LetsGetChecked, Inc. (U.S.).

Other than these, there are several regional players such as Color Health, Inc. (U.S), Laboratoire CERBA (France), MyHeritage Ltd. (Israel), Genova Diagnostics Inc. (U.S.), Gene by Gene, Ltd. (U.S.), Metropolis Healthcare Limited (India), Vitagene (U.S.), SRL Limited (India), Hirotsu Bio Science (Japan), Ambry Genetics Corporation (U.S.), Mapmygenome India Limited (India), FamilyTreeDNA (U.S.), Genera (Brazil), Veritas Intercontinental (Spain), Medichecks.com Ltd. (U.K.), EasyDNA (U.S.) (Subsidiary of Genetic Technologies Limited (Australia), Cerascreen Biotech LLC (U.K.), and Living DNA Ltd (U.K.).

Scope of the Report:

DTC Laboratory Testing Market, by Application

Genetic Testing Ancestry/Genealogy Disease Risk Assessment Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Diseases Other Diseases

(Note: Disease risk assessment testing for other diseases includes celiac disease, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, factor XI deficiency, glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency, etc.) Carrier Status Other Genetic Tests

(Note: The other genetic tests majorly include direct-to-consumer genetic testing for pharmacogenomics, skin care DNA tests, and nutrigenomic testing)

Routine Clinical Testing

Diabetes Testing

COVID-19

Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing

Thyroid Function Testing

Other Applications

(Note: The other applications segment comprises drug screening, infectious disease testing (Tuberculosis, Chicken Pox, Measles, Mumps, Rubella, UTI), allergy testing, fertility, pregnancy and nutritional testing)

DTC Laboratory Testing Market, by Sample Type

Blood

Saliva

Urine

Other Sample Types

(Note: The other sample types segment comprises stool, nasopharyngeal swab, vaginal swab, buccal swab, and semen)

DTC Laboratory Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

