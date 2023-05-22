Global Assistive Reproductive Technology Market Report 2022: PGT, AI, Predictive Tools, IVF Patent Analysis, Assistive Reproductive Technologies

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Assistive Reproductive Technologies: Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study presents an industry assessment, including a look at the patent landscape of the industry and the factors driving and restraining growth. It also identifies and evaluates key growth opportunities for technology developers in the industry.

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) includes advanced fertility treatments and procedures, such as the manipulation of eggs, sperm, or embryos to increase the chances of a successful pregnancy. This study primarily examines the market for in vitro fertilization (IVF), a common ART procedure.

It highlights innovations around the pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) of embryos and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive tools in IVF for improving clinical decision-making and outcomes.

The study offers a brief introduction to each of these technologies, analyzes their benefits and applications, and identifies the notable vendors that offer solutions based on these technologies. A strength, weakness, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis of the PGT and AI technology segments has also been offered, as well as a future outlook of each technology.

Key questions this study answers:

What are the industry growth drivers and restraints?

What is PGT? What are the technologies involved in PGT? What are the notable vendors in the PGT space?

What is AI in IVF? What are the notable vendors in the AI for IVF space?

What do the venture capital funding trends look like? What are the major mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and collaborations in the industry?

What does the patent landscape look like for the IVF industry?

What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the IVF space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Assistive Reproductive Technologies (ART) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

ART: Overview

Why is There an Urgent Need for ART?

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Types of ART

IVF: Introduction

Key Technologies Involved in Each IVF Step

IVF: Technology Impact Framework

Scope of Analysis

3. Technology Snapshot of IVF: PGT

PGT: Introduction

PGT: Procedure

Technologies Involved in PGT

PGT: Benefits and Applications

PGT: Notable Vendors and Offerings

4. Technology Snapshot of IVF: AI or Predictive Tools

AI or Predictive Tools: Introduction

AI or Predictive Tools: Applications

AI or Predictive Tools: Notable Vendors and Offerings

5. Technology Analysis

SWOT Analysis: PGT

Future Outlook: PGT

SWOT Analysis: AI or Predictive Tools in IVF

Future Outlook: AI or Predictive Tools in IVF

6. Industry Assessment and Analysis

VC Funding Trend for Global Fertility Technology

Top VC Funding Deals Supporting AI-enabled IVF Technology Start-ups

Top VC Funding Deals for IVF Automation Technology Companies

IVF Technology Companies M&As

IVF Technology Companies Collaboration/Partnership

ART Regulations in the United States: American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM)

ART Regulations in European Union: European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)

ART Regulations in the Rest of the World

7. Patent Landscape

IVF Patent Analysis

IVF Top Patent Assignees

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Soft Robotics for Embryo Transfer

Growth Opportunity 2: Multi-OMICS-based System

Growth Opportunity 3: Synthetic Biomimetic Womb Environment

Growth Opportunity 4: Personalized Fertility Care

9. Next Steps

