Introducing DexCheck: The Future of AI-Enhanced Analytics in Crypto and NFT Markets

Dubai, UAE, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DexCheck will be the first platform to provide AI-analytics and tracking for BRC-20 tokens, setting the stage for the future of blockchain analytics. The IDO will be launched on top-tier launchpads, with a subsequent listing on premier exchanges to follow.

As the world of cryptocurrencies and NFTs continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, DexCheck is committed to helping investors navigate these digital landscapes with greater confidence. By offering advanced data analytics, DexCheck is not just keeping pace with the market, but setting the stage for the future of blockchain analytics.

"We're excited to invite users to participate in our upcoming IDO," says Raph, CEO of DexCheck. "Typically, advanced analytics in the crypto and NFT markets are reserved for VCs and professional investors with large budgets. We're changing that. By holding our platform token, DCK, users will gain access to all our advanced features without the need for monetary payment. This truly democratizes access to high-level analytics and insights in the crypto and NFT markets.”

DexCheck's unique offering centers on AI-enhanced analytics, which harness the power of machine learning and big data to provide actionable insights for users. Features like InsightsGPT provide intelligent insights in a conversational way when smart money starts buying or accumulating a new token. The AI-Portfolio, an intelligent portfolio that, based on the token holdings of the users, provides intelligent insights when relevant on-chain events happen. By integrating real-time data from a wide variety of sources, DexCheck is able to generate comprehensive market analysis, asset valuation, and predictive modeling, empowering users to make informed investment decisions.

In preparation for the IDO, DexCheck is hosting an airdrop competition, offering a total of $15,000 worth of DCK tokens. The competition is open until June 17th, providing users with an exciting opportunity to become early holders of DCK tokens. To participate, please visit the competition page here .

The upcoming IDO is a chance for users to become early adopters of this revolutionary platform. DexCheck invites potential investors to take part in shaping the future of crypto and NFT analytics and to reap the benefits of this rapidly growing sector.

DexCheck's Version 1 platform is already live on mainnet at dexcheck.ai/app , with over 100,000 unique users per month. This serves as a testament to DexCheck's ability to deliver high-quality, user-friendly solutions that meet the needs of the rapidly evolving digital asset market.

About DexCheck:

DexCheck is an AI-enhanced analytics platform for cryptocurrencies and NFT markets. Committed to delivering actionable insights and advanced data analysis, DexCheck empowers investors to navigate the complex world of digital assets with confidence. With its upcoming IDO, DexCheck is ready to lead the charge in revolutionizing the way we understand and engage with the digital asset market.

For more information, visit dexcheck.ai .

