PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 22nd May 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

22/05/2023

Share Price:

£4.2145		Matching Shares

Award Date: 22/05/2023

Share Price:

£4.2145		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/05/2023
Simon Coles29293,055
Katy Wilde29294,771
Alan Dale30303,149
Benjamin Ford30301,576
Nicholas Wiles30301,483
Mark Latham30301006
Tanya Murphy29291,098
Christopher Paul30303,540
Jay Payne29292,302
Jo Toolan30304,684
Stephen O’Neill3030536
Anna Holness3030536

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

PayPoint Plc           

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary              

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

 

http://corporate.paypoint.com/