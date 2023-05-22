PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 22nd May 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



22/05/2023



Share Price:



£4.2145 Matching Shares



Award Date: 22/05/2023



Share Price:



£4.2145 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 22/05/2023 Simon Coles 29 29 3,055 Katy Wilde 29 29 4,771 Alan Dale 30 30 3,149 Benjamin Ford 30 30 1,576 Nicholas Wiles 30 30 1,483 Mark Latham 30 30 1006 Tanya Murphy 29 29 1,098 Christopher Paul 30 30 3,540 Jay Payne 29 29 2,302 Jo Toolan 30 30 4,684 Stephen O’Neill 30 30 536 Anna Holness 30 30 536

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138