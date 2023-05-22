New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microfiltration Membranes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032206/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Microfiltration Membranes Market to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microfiltration Membranes estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2022-2030. PVDF, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PES segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR



The Microfiltration Membranes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 8.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)

- 3M Purification Solutions

- Alfa Laval AB

- Asahi Kasei Corporation

- Danaher Corporation

- EMD Millipore Corporation

- GE Water & Process Technologies

- Hyflux Limited

- Koch Membrane Systems, Inc.

- Kubota Corporation

- Mtb Technologies

- Pentair

- Porvair Filtration Group

- Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

- Spintek Filtration, Inc.

- Yuasa Membrane Systems Company Limited.

- Zena Membranes





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032206/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Microfiltration Membranes - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVDF

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for PVDF by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for PVDF by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PES

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for PES by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for PES by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cellulose by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cellulose by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Cellulose by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PTFE

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for PTFE by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for PTFE by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PP

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for PP by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for PP by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Polyimide by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Polyimide by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Polyimide by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Material Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Material Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Wastewater Treatment by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial Wastewater

Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor & Electronic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Semiconductor & Electronic

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Semiconductor &

Electronic by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dairy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Dairy by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Dairy by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Beverage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Biotechnology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Biotechnology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Biotechnology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dead-End Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for Dead-End Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Dead-End Filtration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Flow Filtration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Cross-Flow Filtration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Cross-Flow Filtration

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 55: World Microfiltration Membranes Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Microfiltration Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Material Type - PVDF, PES,

Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes by

Material Type - PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and

Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration Membranes

by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other Material

Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Application - Industrial

Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronic, Oil & Gas,

Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes by

Application - Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Biotechnology and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration Membranes

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronic,

Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Biotechnology and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Filtration Technology - Dead-End

Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes by

Filtration Technology - Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow

Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration Membranes

by Filtration Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Material Type - PVDF, PES,

Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Material Type - PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other

Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Application - Industrial

Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronic, Oil & Gas,

Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Application - Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Biotechnology and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Filtration Technology - Dead-End

Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Filtration Technology - Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow

Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Filtration Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Microfiltration Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Material Type - PVDF, PES,

Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Material Type - PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other

Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Application - Industrial

Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronic, Oil & Gas,

Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Application - Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Biotechnology and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Filtration Technology - Dead-End

Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Filtration Technology - Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow

Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Filtration Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Microfiltration Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Material Type - PVDF, PES,

Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Material Type - PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other

Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Application - Industrial

Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronic, Oil & Gas,

Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Application - Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Biotechnology and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Filtration Technology - Dead-End

Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Filtration Technology - Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow

Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Filtration Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Microfiltration Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Material Type - PVDF, PES,

Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Material Type - PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other

Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Application - Industrial

Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronic, Oil & Gas,

Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Application - Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Biotechnology and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Filtration Technology - Dead-End

Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Filtration Technology - Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow

Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Filtration Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Microfiltration Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Material Type - PVDF, PES,

Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: France Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Material Type - PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide

and Other Material Types Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other

Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Application - Industrial

Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor & Electronic, Oil & Gas,

Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: France Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Application - Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage,

Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Industrial Wastewater Treatment, Semiconductor &

Electronic, Oil & Gas, Dairy, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical,

Biotechnology and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Filtration Technology - Dead-End

Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Microfiltration Membranes

by Filtration Technology - Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow

Filtration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Filtration Technology - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Dead-End Filtration and Cross-Flow Filtration

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Microfiltration Membranes Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microfiltration Membranes by Material Type - PVDF, PES,

Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other Material Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Microfiltration

Membranes by Material Type - PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP,

Polyimide and Other Material Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Microfiltration

Membranes by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for PVDF, PES, Cellulose, PTFE, PP, Polyimide and Other

Material Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032206/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________