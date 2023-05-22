BIMI International Medical Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMI International Medical Inc. (the “Company”), a leading medical solutions provider, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. The Company reported a significant decrease in net losses and notable improvements in working capital, underlining the ongoing success of its business strategy and operational effectiveness.

Revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were $3,197,637 and $2,714,711, respectively. The revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were primarily attributable to the revenues from sales of healthcare products by Phenix Bio Inc., a newly acquired subsidiary, and  from the wholesale sales of generic drugs and medical devices. The $482,926 increase in revenues is mainly due to the $2,022,508 of sales of healthcare products by Phenix. Revenues for both periods exclude the operations of the Company’s Zhongshan, Qiangsheng, Eurasia and Minkang hospitals, that are held for sale and accounted for separately. 

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, BIMI reported a net loss of $883,764, a 70.32% decrease from the net loss of $2,975,642 for the same period in 2022.

The Company also reported changes in its cash position and working capital. From December 31, 2022, to March 31, 2023, BIMI experienced a decrease in cash of approximately 26.01%, from $2,336,636 to $1,730,063. However, the Company's net working capital saw a considerable increase during this period, transitioning from a negative $2,126,672 to a positive $2,369,321, representing a change of approximately +211.42%.

"We are delighted with the initial contribution from Phenix Bio Inc., and we look forward to its continued positive impact on our revenue stream," said Mr. Tiewei Song, the CEO of BIMI International Medical Inc.

About BIMI International Medical Inc.

BIMI International Medical Inc. is a healthcare products and services provider, offering a broad range of healthcare products and related services and operates five private hospitals in China. For more information, please visit www.usbimi.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, its ability to continue to operate as a going concern, its ability to continue to meet NASDAQ continued listing requirements, the effects of the spread of COVID-19, the demand for the Company’s products and services in the People’s Republic of China, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations Department of BIMI International Medical Inc.

Email: vinson@usbimi.com
 Tel: +1 949 981 6274


BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)

  March 31, December 31,
  2023
 2022
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $1,730,063  $2,336,636 
Accounts receivable, net  3,915,373   3,208,286 
Advances to suppliers  7,260,331   6,589,759 
Inventories, net  8,465,313   7,654,242 
Prepayments and other receivables  1,363,675   1,347,079 
Current assets from discontinued operations-held for sale  2,243,316   2,099,673 
     Total current assets  24,978,071   23,235,675 
       
NON-CURRENT ASSETS      
Deferred tax assets  192,703   190,132 
Property, plant and equipment, net  1,791,503   1,703,420 
Intangible assets-net  512,235   16,183 
Operating lease-right of use assets  3,028,518   2,942,265 
Goodwill  2,065,666   2,065,666 
Long-term investment  -   1,800,000 
Non-current assets from discontinued operations-held for sale  3,704,990   3,761,149 
     Total non-current assets  11,295,615   12,478,815 
       
TOTAL ASSETS $36,273,686  $35,714,490 
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Short-term loans $829 ,489  $818,425 
Long-term loans due within one year  163,183   105,965 
Convertible promissory notes, net  773,985   1,108,785 
Accounts payable, trade  10,093,270   10,785,531 
Advances from customers  1,149,438   923,131 
Amount due to related parties  2,519,803   4,600,441 
Taxes payable  22,075   71,915 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  3,099,929   3,175,574 
Lease liability-current  665,115   532,630 
Current liabilities from discontinued operations-held for sale  3,292,463   3,239,950 
     Total current liabilities  22,608,750   25,362,347 
       
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Lease liability - non-current  2,587,353   2,574,751 
Long-term loans - non-current  160,077   314,786 
Non-current liabilities from discontinued operations-held for sale  2,298,314   2,245,373 
     Total non-current liabilities  5,045,744   5,134,910 
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES  27,654,494   30,497,257 
       
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 4,034,780 and 3,764,780 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively *  4,035   3,765 
Additional paid-in capital  77,424,486   71,899,271 
Statutory reserves  2,263,857   2,263,857 
Accumulated deficit  (71,027,106)  (70,143,785)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (1,059,889)  24,583 
     Total BIMI International Medical Inc.’s equity  7,605,383   4,047,691 
       
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  1,013,809   1,169,542 
       
     Total stockholders’ equity  8,619,192   5,217,233 
       
     Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $36,273,686  $35,714,490 


 BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)

  For three months ended
March 31,
  2023  2022 
REVENUES  3,197,637   2,714,711 
       
COST OF REVENUES  1,507,396   2,342,367 
       
GROSS PROFIT  1 ,690,241   372,344 
       
OPERATING EXPENSES:      
Sales and marketing  256,158   345,564 
General and administrative  853,337   2,176,482 
Impairment loss of goodwill  -   - 
Total operating expenses  1,109,495   2,522,046 
       
INCOME/(LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS  580,746   (2,149,702)
       
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)      
Interest income  261   146 
Interest expense  (35,299)  (48,136)
Exchange gains/loss  2,125   (3,266)
Amortization of convertible notes  -   (771,124)
Other expense  (1,408,468)  (631)
Total other income (expense), net  (1,441,381)  (823,011)
       
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (860,635)  (2,972,713)
       
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES  -   2,929 
       
NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS  (860,635)  (2,975,642)
       
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS      
Loss from operations of discontinued operations-held for sale  23,129   - 
NET LOSS  (883,764)  (2,975,642)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest  443   (1,082)
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $(884,207) $(2,974,560)
       
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS      
Foreign currency translation adjustment  (1,084,472)  (550,080)
       
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS  (1,968,236)  (3,525,722)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (896,867  (24,974)
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INC. $(1,071,369) $(3,500,748)
       
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES      
Basic and diluted  3,834,443   10,087,665 
       
LOSS PER SHARE      
Continuing operation-Basic and diluted $(0.22) $(0.29)
Discontinued operation-Basic and diluted $(0.01) $- 
Basic and diluted $(0.23) $(0.29)


BIMI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL, INC. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

  For the three months ended
March 31,
  2023  2022 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:    
Net loss $(883,764) $(2,975,642)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization  53,800   89,159 
Inventories impairment reserve  27,975   - 
Allowance for doubtful accounts  -   (584)
Profit/Loss on disposal of discontinuing operations and subsidiaries  (1,338,666)  - 
Amortization of discount of convertible promissory notes  -   771,124 
       
Change in operating assets and liabilities      
Accounts receivable  287,763   901,465 
Advances to suppliers  4,982,127   (1,387,694)
Prepayments and other receivables  (11,164)  1,416,960 
Inventories  (84,382)  862,481 
Operating lease-right of use assets  (1,510,111)  3,187,153 
Accounts payable, trade  (673,409)  (2,859,880)
Advances from customers  226,307   479,832 
Operating lease liabilities  1,861,441   (3,315,170)
Taxes payable  (52,411)  (322,917)
Other payables and accrued liabilities  (67,683)  (2,271,842)
     Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  2,817,823   (5,425,555)
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:      
Discontinued operations-disposal of Zhuoda  -   (273,363)
Discontinued operations-held for sale of Minkang, Eurasia, Qiangsheng and Zhongshan Hospitals  -   1,951,652 
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment  -   - 
     Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  -   1,678,289 
   -   - 
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from short-term loan  11,064   - 
Repayment of long-term loan  (154,709)  (191,530)
Net proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory notes  -   - 
Repayment of short-term loans  -   (1,027,522)
Proceeds from long-term loan  57,218   - 
Amount financed from/(to) related parties  (2,080,638)  424,085 
     Net cash used in financing activities  (2,167,065)  (794,967)
       
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH  (1,257,331)  981,932 
       
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  (606,573)  (3,560,301)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period  2,336,636   4,797,849 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $1,730,063  $1,237,548 
       
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:      
Cash paid for income tax $-  $428,753 
Cash paid for interest expense, net of capitalized interest $20,408  $163,883 
       

 


