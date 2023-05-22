New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032205/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Microelectronic Medical Implants Market to Reach $102.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Microelectronic Medical Implants estimated at US$41.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$102.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.9% over the period 2022-2030. Pacemakers & Defibrillators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.2% CAGR and reach US$32.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Neurostimulators segment is readjusted to a revised 12.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.1% CAGR



The Microelectronic Medical Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11% and 9.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories

- Abiomed, Inc.

- Biotronik

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Cochlear Ltd.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- LivaNova PLC

- Medtronic plc

- Retina Implant AG

- Schiller

- Sound Tec, Inc.

- St. Jude Medical, Inc.

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

- Zoll Medical





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032205/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Microelectronic Medical Implants - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pacemakers & Defibrillators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Pacemakers & Defibrillators

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Pacemakers &

Defibrillators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Neurostimulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Neurostimulators by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Neurostimulators by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Implantable Drug Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Implantable Drug Pumps by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Implantable Drug Pumps

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Spinal Fusion Stimulators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Spinal Fusion Stimulators

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Spinal Fusion

Stimulators by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for RF

Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for RF Technology by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for RF Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sensors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Sensors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Sensors by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Microelectronic Medical Implants Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States

for 2023 (E)

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug

Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,

Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug

Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug

Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: China Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,

Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,

Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: France Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: France 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,

Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug

Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom

for 2023 (E)

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug

Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology,

Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK Historic Review for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: UK 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic Medical

Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF

Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Presence - Strong/

Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for

2023 (E)

Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators, Neurostimulators,

Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other

Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF

Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 98: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers &

Defibrillators, Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps,

Spinal Fusion Stimulators and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of World Historic Review for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Product - Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Product - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Pacemakers & Defibrillators,

Neurostimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Spinal Fusion

Stimulators and Other Products for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - RF

Technology, Sensors and Other Technologies - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Microelectronic

Medical Implants by Technology - RF Technology, Sensors and

Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for

Microelectronic Medical Implants by Technology - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for RF Technology, Sensors and Other

Technologies for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032205/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________