Industrial Access Control Market is likely to reach a worth of US$ 10.3 Billion by 2033, rising at a CAGR of 9.2% | Latest Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The industrial access control market is predicted to be valued at US$ 4,285.0 Million in 2023 and US$ 10,363.1 Million by 2033. Over the projection period, sales in the industrial access control market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.2%.



The industrial access control market presents numerous exciting opportunities for businesses operating in this sector. An opportunity lies in the integration of access control systems with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). By leveraging AI and ML algorithms, access control systems can analyze patterns, detect anomalies, and enhance overall security by continuously learning and adapting to evolving threats.

An amazing opportunity lies in the expansion of access control solutions into new industrial sectors. While access control is commonly used in sectors like manufacturing and energy, there is potential for growth in industries such as healthcare, transportation, and logistics. These sectors require stringent access control measures to protect sensitive data, secure critical infrastructure, and ensure regulatory compliance.

The rising adoption of cloud-based access control solutions offers immense potential. Cloud-based systems provide scalability, flexibility, and remote management capabilities, allowing businesses to efficiently manage access across multiple locations. The integration of cloud technology also opens doors for new features like real-time monitoring, data analytics, and predictive maintenance, enabling proactive security measures and operational efficiency.

There is an opportunity to develop interoperable access control solutions that seamlessly integrate with other security systems such as video surveillance and intrusion detection. This integration enhances situational awareness and enables a holistic approach to security management.

Key Takeaways:

As per FMI analysis, the United States currently holds the leading share, accounting for 18.4% of the global market in 2023.

Germany emerged as a significant player in the industrial access control industry, with a market share of 9.2% in 2023.

Japan’s industrial access control industry is expected to hold a share of around 5.9% in 2023.

The hardware segment is expected to dominate the industrial access control industry with a market share of around 59.3% in 2023.

The fingerprint biometrics systems are expected to contribute maximum revenue share of 34.2% in the global market of industrial access control in the year 2023.



How Key Players are revolutionizing the Manufacturing of the Industrial Access Control market?

Leading players in the industrial access control market are revolutionizing the manufacturing process through innovative technologies and advanced solutions. They are leveraging the power of automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance security and streamline access control systems. These advancements enable seamless integration with existing industrial infrastructure, ensuring efficient and secure operations.

Key players are developing cutting-edge biometric authentication systems, smart cards, and cloud-based access control platforms to provide robust security measures. They are also focusing on user-friendly interfaces and scalable solutions that can be customized to meet the specific needs of industrial facilities. By combining technological advancements with rigorous security measures, prominent players are transforming the manufacturing of industrial access control systems, making them more reliable, flexible, and effective in safeguarding critical assets and ensuring operational efficiency.

Key Players in the Market:

Honeywell International Inc.

Bosch Security and Safety Systems

Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd.

HID Global

BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Paxton Access Ltd.

Assa Abloy AB

NEC Corporation

3M

Johnson Controls

Thales Group

Dormakaba Holding AG

Identiv

STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc.

Secom Co., Ltd.



Recent Developments:

In May 2023, Honeywell and Arcadis are partnering to offer energy optimization and carbon emission reduction solutions for commercial buildings globally. Initially targeting five projects, the collaboration will provide end-to-end tools and services to accelerate clients' progress in achieving their carbon reduction objectives.



More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the industrial access control market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the industrial access control market, the report is segmented on the basis of By System Type (Fingerprint Access Control Systems, Face Recognition Access Control Systems, Iris Recognition Access Control Systems, Card-Based Access Control Systems and Others), By Component (Hardware (Fingerprint Scanners, Facial Recognition Devices, Iris Scanners, Smart Cards and Others).

Software (Integrated Access Control Software, Standalone Software/Middleware, Facial Recognition Software, Iris Recognition Software and Others), Service (Professional Services, System Integration & Installation, Security Consulting, Support & Maintenance, and Managed Services)), By Industry (Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Aerospace, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Electronics & Electricals and Others), across 5 major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segmentation:

By System Type:

Fingerprint Access Control Systems

Face Recognition Access Control Systems

Iris Recognition Access Control Systems

Card-Based Access Control Systems and Others

By Component:

Hardware Fingerprint Scanners Facial Recognition Devices Iris Scanners Smart Cards Others

Software Integrated Access Control Software Standalone Software/Middleware Facial Recognition Software Iris Recognition Software Others

Service Professional Services System Integration & Installation Security Consulting Support & Maintenance Managed Services



By Industry:

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

Aerospace

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Electronics & Electricals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



