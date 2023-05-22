Photogrammetry Software Market Size and Value to Reach USD 3146.9 Mn by 2032 || CAGR of 12.8%; Market.us

New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [250+ Pages Report] The global Photogrammetry Software market is expected to be valued at USD 972.5 million in 2022. With the increasing use in end-use industries, the demand for Photogrammetry Software is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% between 2023 and 2032, totaling around USD 3146.9 million by 2032.

Photogrammetry software is software that offers tools for doing photogrammetric measurements, the production of correct measurements, the loading of photos from a camera, and models from photos. Photogrammetry software is generally used by surveyors, contractors, and architects, in order to make topographic maps and drawings or point clouds based on the real world. Main software manufacturers have published commercial solutions that are ideal for industrial and engineering purposes.

Key Takeaway:

It is also defined as the science and technology of obtaining consistent information about physical objects and the environment through the process of recording. Main software manufacturers have published commercial solutions that are ideal for industrial and engineering purposes. Photogrammetry is often used but contractors, architects, and engineers in order to create topographic maps and points clouds.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Photogrammetry Software Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the photogrammetry software market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Investments By Government Initiatives : Increasing investments by government initiatives propel market growth. Rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, and expansion of the agricultural sector drive the market growth.

: Increasing investments by government initiatives propel market growth. Rapid urbanization, change in lifestyle, and expansion of the agricultural sector drive the market growth. Rising Technological Developments : Rising technological developments, modernization of new technology for developing photogrammetry software, and strong competition among various manufacturers drive market growth.

: Rising technological developments, modernization of new technology for developing photogrammetry software, and strong competition among various manufacturers drive market growth. Increasing Infrastructural Developments: Increasing infrastructural developments and urbanization and rising permeation of digital devices, and the widespread use of photogrammetry software fuel the market growth.

Top Trends in Global Photogrammetry Software Market

New applications using photogrammetric technologies are the global trend in the market. Supportable development, topographic mapping, and cultural inheritance are the increasing trends in the market. The number of applications using photogrammetric software has risen significantly. With the rising variety of novel and alternative platforms, a new field of photogrammetry has emerged.

Market Growth

The increase in requirements from architects, surveyors, and engineers to create professional 3D models and maps is one of the main factors driving the sales of photogrammetry software. The availability of photogrammetry software at an affordable price will propel the market growth. Using photogrammetry software enables high levels of precision and accuracy n measurements which fuel market growth.

Regional Analysis

The photogrammetry software market was dominated by North America, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 38.2% during the forecast period, Due to the high demand from the construction industry in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, and Canada as the vendors in this region are investing considerably in R&D activities. Europe holds the second-largest market share due to technological developments across European countries.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow maximum revenue share during the forecast period due to the increase in construction activities.

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 972.5 million Market Size (2032) USD 3146.9 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 12.8% North America Revenue Share 38.2% Europe Revenue Share 21.3% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

An increase in the use of photogrammetry software for continuous hours and vast use in large events such as film and sports theaters further drive market growth. Moreover, rapid urbanization, increase in investments, and rise in government initiatives positively impact the market. The rising approval of such photogrammetry software in various industries and high consumer satisfaction with the product helps in the enhancement of the market growth. The availability of various sensors, such as location, vibration, and temperature, accelerates the market growth.

Market Restraints

The major restraining factor of photogrammetry is it is not possible in the absence of light. The lack and skilled professionals required to use photogrammetry software is expected to restrain the market growth. An increase in concerns about privacy and rising among businesses is estimated to hinder market growth.

Market Opportunities

Development and enhancement of the construction industry, as well as the rise in construction activities, mainly in emerging nations, are some of the factors that offer significant opportunities for market growth. An increase in the number of applications such as it enables high levels of precision and accuracy in measurements in a way that can measure significantly. Additionally, it is used at cultural heritage and museums and processing films & games, which will further enhance the market.

Report Segmentation of the Photogrammetry Software Market

Type Insight

The 3D aerial segment dominated the photogrammetry software market, holding the most significant revenue share. Aerial photogrammetry can capture high-resolution images of large areas of land in a single flight. It can provide timely information and a current photographic view of the ground. The process is time and cost-efficient, and the imagery can be used for a whole range of industries. Aerial images can be used for construction. Aerial photographs are used for environmental studies, archaeology, and movie production. The major use of aerial is mapping.

Application Insight

The 3D printing segment dominated the highest market revenue share in the market. Printing 3D models using photogrammetry is becoming increasingly popular with the availability of 3D scanning technology. 3D Printing has developed significantly in recent years. It performs crucial roles in various applications, such as custom art and design, manufacturing, and medicine. It is one of the most used techniques in rapid prototyping. 3D models of real objects and reproducing at a scale.

End-User Insight

The architect's segment accounted for the highest market revenue share in 2022. This method has been more effectively used for close-range photogrammetry than laser scanning. For architects, it is important to visualize the design of houses or buildings.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Aerial

Terrestrial

Macro

Satellite

By Application

3D Printing

Drones & Robots

Films & Games

Topographic Maps

Culture & Museum

Other Applications

By End-User

Architects

Surveyors

Building and Construction

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players are making cooperative determinations with other businesses to stay forward in the competition. Various companies are similarly inventing novel product launches to enhance their product portfolio. Smaller players in the market influence their technology. The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the major market players include

Pix4D

RealityCapture

Intel RealSense

Skyline Software Systems Inc.

Agisoft Metashape

BAE Systems plc

PMS Photo Mess System AG

Acute 3D

EyeCue Vision Technologies LTD.

Other Key Players

Recent Development of the Photogrammetry Software Market

In December 2022, On December 2022 Pix4D will catch up on new features, tools, and development for the cloud platform.

In 2021, PMS Photo Mess System AG was acquired by Hexagon AB, a leading global provider of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. This acquisition is expected to strengthen PMS’s position in the photogrammetry software market.

