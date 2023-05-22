2023 Top 5 Emerging Hotels and Motels Country Markets: Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2026

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Hotels and Motels Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
These countries contributed $114,477.8 million to the global hotels & motels industry in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9% between 2007 and 2011.
The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $252,232.0 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 17.1% over the 2021-26 period.
The Emerging 5 Hotels & Motels industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Key Highlights
- Within the hotels & motels industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $92,758.3 million in 2021. This was followed by Mexico and Brazil with a value of $13,148.7 and $4,637.3 million, respectively.
- China is expected to lead the hotels & motels industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $197,084.7 million in 2026, followed by Mexico and Brazil with expected values of $28,358.7 and $16,204.3 million, respectively.
- Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited
- InterContinental Hotels Group Plc
- City Lodge Hotels Ltd
- Blue Tree Hotels & Resorts do Brasil SA
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
- Hotel Nacional Inn
- Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Co Ltd
- H World Group Ltd
- BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd
- Marriott International Inc
- Accor SA
- Sarovar Hotels Pvt Ltd
- The Indian Hotels Company Ltd
- Grupo Posadas SAB de CV
- Choice Hotels International Inc
- Barcelo Hotels and Resorts
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1. What is this report about?
1.2. Who is the target reader?
1.3. How to use this report
1.4. Definitions
2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Hotels & Motels
2.1. Industry Outlook
3 Hotels & Motels in South Africa
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Data
3.3. Market Segmentation
3.4. Market outlook
3.5. Five forces analysis
4 Macroeconomic Indicators
4.1. Country data
5 Hotels & Motels in Brazil
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Market Data
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.4. Market outlook
5.5. Five forces analysis
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1. Country data
7 Hotels & Motels in China
7.1. Market Overview
7.2. Market Data
7.3. Market Segmentation
7.4. Market outlook
7.5. Five forces analysis
8 Macroeconomic Indicators
8.1. Country data
9 Hotels & Motels in India
9.1. Market Overview
9.2. Market Data
9.3. Market Segmentation
9.4. Market outlook
9.5. Five forces analysis
10 Macroeconomic Indicators
10.1. Country data
11 Hotels & Motels in Mexico
11.1. Market Overview
11.2. Market Data
11.3. Market Segmentation
11.4. Market outlook
11.5. Five forces analysis
12 Macroeconomic Indicators
12.1. Country data
13 Company Profiles
