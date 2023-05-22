2023 Top 5 Emerging Hotels and Motels Country Markets: Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts, 2017-2026

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 5 Emerging Countries Hotels and Motels Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

These countries contributed $114,477.8 million to the global hotels & motels industry in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -9% between 2007 and 2011.

The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $252,232.0 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 17.1% over the 2021-26 period.

The Emerging 5 Hotels & Motels industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2017-21, and forecast to 2026). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.

Key Highlights

Within the hotels & motels industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $92,758.3 million in 2021. This was followed by Mexico and Brazil with a value of $13,148.7 and $4,637.3 million, respectively.

China is expected to lead the hotels & motels industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $197,084.7 million in 2026, followed by Mexico and Brazil with expected values of $28,358.7 and $16,204.3 million, respectively.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five hotels & motels industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five hotels & motels industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key hotels & motels industry players' emerging five operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five hotels & motels industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tsogo Sun Gaming Limited

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc

City Lodge Hotels Ltd

Blue Tree Hotels & Resorts do Brasil SA

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc

Hotel Nacional Inn

Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Co Ltd

H World Group Ltd

BTG Hotels Group Co Ltd

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd

Marriott International Inc

Accor SA

Sarovar Hotels Pvt Ltd

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd

Grupo Posadas SAB de CV

Choice Hotels International Inc

Barcelo Hotels and Resorts

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions



2 Top 5 Emerging Countries Hotels & Motels

2.1. Industry Outlook



3 Hotels & Motels in South Africa

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis



4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data



5 Hotels & Motels in Brazil

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data



7 Hotels & Motels in China

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis



8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data



9 Hotels & Motels in India

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Market Data

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.4. Market outlook

9.5. Five forces analysis



10 Macroeconomic Indicators

10.1. Country data



11 Hotels & Motels in Mexico

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Data

11.3. Market Segmentation

11.4. Market outlook

11.5. Five forces analysis



12 Macroeconomic Indicators

12.1. Country data



13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnt07g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.