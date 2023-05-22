Industrial Hand Gloves Market Projected to Reach USD 15.99 billion, at a 7.00 % CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Industrial Hand Gloves Market Information by Material, Product, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Industrial Hand Gloves Market could thrive at a rate of 7.00% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 15.99 billion by the end of the year 2030

Industrial Hand Gloves Market Overview

The Industrial Hand Gloves Market refers to the industry that produces gloves used in various industrial applications to protect workers against cuts, chemicals, abrasions, and other hazards. The gloves are designed to provide comfort, flexibility, and durability while ensuring the safety of workers.

Industrial hand gloves are specialized gloves designed to provide protection against workplace hazards and injuries. These gloves find applications in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, chemical, oil and gas, construction, automotive, healthcare, and others. They are used to protect workers' hands from various hazards, such as chemical exposure, cuts, abrasions, punctures, and other injuries.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Industrial Hand Gloves Logistics industry include

Towa Corporation

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Shamrock Manufacturing Company Inc

Globus (Shetland) Ltd

Rubberex

Semperit AG Holding

Ansell Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

3M

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Among others.





October 2020

Ansell Limited launched its new range of industrial gloves, "ActivArmr WorkGuard 43-216," designed to protect workers in heavy-duty applications in the oil and gas, mining, and construction industries.

In the manufacturing industry, industrial hand gloves are used to protect workers' hands from injuries caused by machinery, equipment, and tools. They are also used in handling sharp objects, such as glass, metal, and ceramics. In the chemical industry, gloves are used to protect workers from hazardous chemicals, acids, and other substances. Oil and gas industry workers use gloves to protect their hands from oil, grease, and other substances that can cause skin irritation.

Industrial Hand Gloves Market Segmentation

By Material

The Material in the market includes Natural Rubber, Leather Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Metal Mesh Gloves, and others

By Product

The Product in the market includes Reusable Gloves and Disposable Gloves

By Application

The Product in the market includes Healthcare Industry, Chemical Industry, Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Construction Industry, and others

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2030 2030: Significant value CAGR during 2022-2030 7.00% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, product, and application Key Market Opportunities New product launches and R&D Amongst major key Players Key Market Drivers Strict government regulations for workforce safety Increase in the incidence of accidents in workplaces



Industrial Hand Gloves Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The growth of the Industrial Hand Gloves Market is driven by factors such as strict safety regulations in various industries, increasing awareness among workers regarding occupational hazards, and the rising demand for high-performance gloves with enhanced comfort and durability. Additionally, the growing demand for gloves made from sustainable and eco-friendly materials is also contributing to market growth.

Another significant factor driving the market growth is the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in industries, leading to a reduction in manual labor and an increase in the number of robots used in hazardous environments. This, in turn, is driving the demand for specialized gloves designed for robotic applications.

Market Restraints:

One of the primary market restraints is the high cost of advanced gloves, which makes them unaffordable for small and medium-sized enterprises. Additionally, the availability of cheaper alternatives such as disposable gloves is also hindering market growth. Furthermore, the negative impact of gloves on the environment is also a growing concern among consumers, leading to a shift towards more eco-friendly alternatives.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) worldwide, including industrial hand gloves. The gloves have been used extensively by healthcare workers, frontline workers, and workers in industries such as food processing, manufacturing, construction, and chemical. The pandemic has brought the importance of worker safety and hygiene practices to the forefront, leading to increased adoption of industrial hand gloves.



In the post-COVID scenario, the demand for industrial hand gloves is expected to remain high due to ongoing safety concerns and a focus on hygiene practices. The healthcare sector is expected to continue to drive demand for gloves, with the growing need for gloves for regular patient care and surgical procedures. In addition, the growing awareness of hygiene and safety practices in industries such as food processing and manufacturing is expected to contribute to the market's growth.

Industrial Hand Gloves Market Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Industrial Hand Gloves Market, with countries like China and India being significant contributors to market growth. The region's growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in industries, leading to an increase in demand for specialized gloves. Additionally, the growing awareness of worker safety and hygiene practices is also driving market growth.



North America and Europe are also significant markets for industrial hand gloves, with the presence of major players and the implementation of stringent safety regulations. The market growth in these regions is driven by factors such as the growth of the manufacturing and healthcare industries, coupled with the rising awareness of occupational hazards and the need for safety equipment.

