Regarding trading suspension in the AUGA group, AB shares and bonds

On 19th May 2023 AUGA group, AB (hereinafter – the Company) published a notification on the material event that the Board of the Company has approved the guiding principles of the future business model for the Company and the companies it controls (hereinafter – the Group), one favourable to the dissemination of technologies as well as the Company will present the Group's new operating model at an online event for the public and investors on 25th May 2023.

In order to ensure that essential information is first published to investors through the exchange's notification system, the Company has submitted a request to AB Nasdaq Vilnius to temporarily suspend trading in the Company's shares (ISIN LT0000127466) and bonds (ISIN LT000040423) on 25th May 2023 from the beginning to the end of the session.

Kęstutis Juščius

Chief Executive Officer

+370 5 233 5340