Global Customized Premixes Strategic Business Report 2023: Rising Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customized Premixes: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Customized Premixes estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Vitamins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Minerals segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $553.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Customized Premixes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$553.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$335.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
- AQC Chem Lab (P) Ltd.
- Barentz International B.V.
- Beijing Jinkangpu Food Science and Technique Co., Ltd.
- Chemische Fabrik Budenheim KG
- Coalescence LLC
- Corbion N.V.
- DSM Nutritional Products AG
- Farbest Brands
- Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd
- Glanbia PLC
- Hexagon Nutrition Pvt. Ltd.
- Jubilant Life Sciences Limited
- Manisha Pharmo Plast Pvt Ltd.
- Mirpain Gida San. ve Tic. A.S.
- Muhlenchemie GmbH & Co. KG
- Nature's Logic
- Nutrifusion LLC
- PD Navkar Bio Chem Pvt Ltd.
- Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
- Prinova Group LLC
- Stern Vitamin GmbH & Co. KG
- The Wright Group
- Ufuk Kimya Ilac San.Tic.Ltd.Stl
- Vitablend Netherlands B.V.
- Watson Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|308
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- From Food Security to Health Security, the Pandemic Sends Functional Foods Cruising Down a New Road of Opportunity
- COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to Increased Consumer Focus on Health Foods
- Pandemic Increases Consumer Demand for Healthier Ingredients in Foods and Beverages
- Customized Premixes: A One Stop Solution for Nutritional Requirements
- Types of Premixes
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developed Economies to Lead Market, Developing Regions Poised for High Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- Customized Premixes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Concerns over 'Hidden Hunger' Fuels Importance of Customized Premixes in Addressing Nutrient Imbalances
- Consumer Focus on Healthy Living and Resultant Rise in Demand for Health Foods: Opportunity for Customized Premixes
- With Packaged Foods Subject to High Level of Processing, Need for Food Enrichment Fuels Demand for Customized Premixes
- Rising Demand for Functional and Fortified Foods Bodes Well for Customized Premixes Market
- Global Functional Foods and Drinks Market (in US$ Billion) by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
- Increasing Significance of Custom Premixes for Dietary Supplements
- Global Nutraceuticals Market by Region/Country (in US$ Million) for 2019 and 2024
- Customized Premixes Find Growing Acceptance in Infant Nutritional Premix Market
- Global Infant Nutrition Premix Market by Function (in %) for 2020E
- Customized Beverage Premixes: Providing Essential Micronutrients
- Emergence of Fit & Active Consumer Drives Sports Nutrition Market Mainstream
- Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2019
- Antioxidants Gain Importance in Fortified Beverages
- Customized Vitamin Premixes Gain Momentum
- Focus on Addressing Micronutrient Malnutrition Drives Demand for Customized Mineral Premixes
- Premix Blends Continue to Gain Popularity
- Market to Benefit from Technology-Driven Advancements in Food Processing Techniques
- Drum-to-Hopper Manufacturing Technique Finds Favor Among Market Players
- Digital Marketing Opens Up New Avenues of Growth
- Millennials' Inclination towards Health and Wellness and the Ensuing Focus on Health Foods Drive Market Gains
- Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
- Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019
- Demographic Factors Drive Demand for Fortified, Functional & Enriched Foods, Fueling Market Prospects
- Ballooning Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Urbanization Trend
- World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Burgeoning Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
- Challenges Confronting the Customized Premixes Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v95e3n
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment