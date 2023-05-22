Global Motor Grader Market Report 2023: Rising Construction & Infrastructure Industries Drive Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Grader Market by Product Type, Capacity, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The motor grader market was valued at $6.75 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $12.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The motor graders are also considered to be road graders or simply graders are a type of earthmoving equipment which is required for levelling and maintenance of road surface. It can be utilized for levelling and maintenance of construction sites, roads and even for levelling foundation surface of residential, commercial, and industrial buildings.



There is a rapid increase in building and mining operations in emerging economies of Latin America and Africa. The government of U.S. has invested heavily in the development of highways, railway tracks, airports, and other infrastructure, necessitating the use of excavators, loaders, and other heavy equipment.

For instance, U.S. president Trump announced a $2 trillion infrastructure plan in March 2021, which covers roads, telecommunications, electric grid, and residential & commercial buildings. In addition, there is an increase in the demand for industrialization, residential, and commercial infrastructure setup along with the growth in public private partnerships in different countries such as India, Africa, and China. Thus, all such factors are expected to drive the growth of the motor graders market.



Major players have adopted product launch and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the market. For instance, in October 2022, Caterpillar launched new series of third generation motor graders which features more than 30 % higher power, 13% more weight and a longer rebuild life than previous generations. It also offers the 8.5 m (28 ft) moldboard option and will soon feature a high-performance circle design for further improved reliability. This aims in improving the product portfolio.



However, construction, manufacturing, hotel, and tourism industries were majorly affected, during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Manufacturing activities were halted or restricted. This led to decline in manufacturing of various equipment as well as their demand in the market, thereby restraining the growth of the market. Conversely, industries are gradually resuming their regular manufacturing and services. This is expected to lead to re-initiation of companies at their full-scale capacities, that helped the market to recover by the end of 2021.



On the contrary, manufacturers are designing innovative equipment that is both cost-effective and long-lasting which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rise in construction & infrastructure industry

Growth in focus on Public-private partnerships (PPP)

Rental Services

Restraints

Strict government regulations

Carbon Emission

Opportunities

Technological Innovations

