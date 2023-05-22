Notice of Yara Annual General Meeting

English Norwegian

Oslo, 22 May 2023: Yara International ASA will hold its Annual General Meeting on Monday 12 June at 16:30 CEST. The meeting notice and the Nomination Committee’s proposal are available on the company’s website.

The Board proposes that a dividend of NOK 55.00 per share is paid for the financial year 2022, and that the existing share buy-back program is replaced by a new program, authorizing the Board to acquire up to 5% of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee proposes the election of new board members Therese Log Bergjord, Tina Lawton, and Harald Thorstein for a period of two years.

Member of the Nomination Committee Thorunn Kathrine Bakke have notified that she wishes to withdraw from the Nomination Committee. The Nomination Committee proposes the election of Lars Mattis Hanssen as a new member for a period of one year.

As the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 5-3 will be amended with effect from 1 July 2023, it is proposed that section 9 third paragraph of the Articles of Association of the company is amended to read: “Shareholders who, in person or by a representative, wish to attend and vote at the General Meeting, must give notice of attendance to the company in advance. The notice must be received by the company no later than two business days prior to the General Meeting. The board may set a later deadline in the notice of the General Meeting.”

This General Meeting is held as a hybrid meeting, where shareholders can choose between online and physical meeting attendance.

An online guide is available on Yara’s website https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/ describing how shareholders can cast their votes and participate in the Annual General Meeting electronically.

The complete notice of the Annual General Meeting will be distributed to Yara’s registered shareholders and is also available on Yara’s website: https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations/

About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.

To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2022, Yara reported revenues of USD 24 billion.

www.yara.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

