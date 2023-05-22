Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (“Horizon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HBNC) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired Horizon securities between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hbnc.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company's ability to timely file its annual report for 2022; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Horizon you have until June 19, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

