Galardi Group Inc. Turns to Tango to Accelerate Expansion Plans

DALLAS, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) and Store Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, announced today a new partnership with the Galardi Group Inc., the parent company and franchisor of Wienerschnitzel, Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez LLC in support of their restaurant development efforts.



In the past few years, Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) have experienced unprecedented change, including a dramatic shift in consumer buying behavior. Galardi selected Tango Predictive Analytics, Tango Transactions, and Tango Lease solutions to manage their retail location strategy, support their growth, and address the increased complexity in the site selection process when factoring in drive-through, third-party and digital sales.

“Galardi has bold growth plans, but we currently lack the data and insights we need to develop a comprehensive expansion strategy that would support our business goals,” said Laurie New, Director of Real Estate at Galardi Group. “I worked with Tango in the past, and know their solutions will help us understand which locations are suitable for expansion, as well as identify new opportunities for our franchisees. With Tango, we can streamline our efforts into one platform to improve accuracy and achieve our goals.”

Tango helps retail and restaurant companies address the changing demands of today’s consumers through AI-driven predictive analytics that inform location strategy and execution – including sales forecasting and market optimization models for omnichannel experiences – while simultaneously tackling core real estate and development requirements.

“From omni-channel experiences to enhanced technology, rapid shifts in dining behaviors and expectations have redefined the restaurant industry,” said Pranav Tyagi, President and CEO at Tango. “We are excited to work with the Galardi Group to help position their business to quickly adapt to new consumer behaviors, and ensure their real estate strategy results in long-term success for their franchisees.”

For more information on how Tango can help amplify location strategy for restaurant companies and retailers, please visit Tango’s website or connect with Tango at ICSC Las Vegas May 22-23, Booth 5545R South Hall.

About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, Tango is the leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate strategy, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking and conference room reservation, and space management. For additional information, visit tangoanalytics.com.

About Galardi Group

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single Wienerschnitzel hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Galardi Group is a bona fide pioneer of the limited-service food industry. Based in Irvine, Calif., Galardi Group franchises the world's most wanted restaurant brands including Wienerschnitzel, Hamburger Stand, and Tastee Freez.