Risa Ryan joins Sompo International as Chief Underwriting Officer

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, named Risa Ryan as Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) and member of the executive team, effective May 15, 2023. Ms. Ryan reports to James Shea, Chief Executive Officer for Sompo International, and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey, United States.



In this newly created position, Ms. Ryan will create a collaborative global framework exhibiting best-in-class underwriting and pricing tools to ensure a consistent underwriting approach, delivering products and services that address the multinational needs of our clients.

James Shea said, “I’m delighted to welcome Risa to Sompo International. The role of CUO at this stage of our growth is critical to help ensure we continue to operate in a nimble way with a focus on our clients in every market. It is key we build the global underwriting communities and tools across all of Sompo International and collaborate closely with Sompo Japan as more and more of our products and exposures are global. With her wealth of experience and extensive knowledge of the insurance industry, I am confident Risa will play a critical role in the next stage of our organization.”

Ms. Ryan joins Sompo International from Swiss Re where she served as Global Head of Standard Insurance Products. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President, Head of Analytics North America at QBE. Ms. Ryan started her career with Munich Re America, where she spent 27 years in various leadership and underwriting positions, including Head of Strategy and Analysis. She holds a master’s degree in predictive analytics from Northwestern University, United States, and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Temple University, United States.

Ms. Ryan shared, “I’m thrilled to join Sompo International at this point in time. I see a tremendous opportunity to further enhance the underwriting function and to contribute value to the business.”

About Sompo International

“Sompo International” refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings, Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With more than 9,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 38 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

