SVN® Expands Presence In Kansas City With the Addition of SVN | Albatross Group Commercial Real Estate Advisors

Boston, MA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boston, MA — (May 22, 2023) — SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of its newest franchise office, SVN | Albatross Group Commercial Real Estate Advisors, located in Overland Park, Kansas.

Led by seasoned Managing Directors Tom Kennedy and Cory DeLong, SVN | Albatross Group brings a wealth of expertise to the table. With a combined experience of 21 years in the commercial real estate industry, Kennedy and DeLong specialize in industrial brokerage and development at both the local and national levels.

SVN’s unique culture, collaborative network, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive support were instrumental factors that motivated Kennedy and DeLong to partner with the organization.

“The first thing that attracted us to SVN was the people,” expressed Kennedy. “The network of SVN Managing Directors and Advisors, the collaborative platform, and the company culture from the top down… The SVN culture is unique, and we believe our culture at Albatross Group aligns with the culture and values at SVN — hard work, growth, and doing things the right way.”

By leveraging SVN’s extensive network, advanced technologies, and nationwide opportunities, SVN | Albatross Group Commercial Real Estate Advisors is poised to expand its presence in the Kansas City market. Their goal is to become a leading full-service brokerage firm, delivering exceptional and comprehensive commercial real estate services to their clients.

“SVN provides us a national platform, complementing our expertise and knowledge in the industry,” said DeLong. “Being independently owned and operated allows us ultimate flexibility to service our clients.”

About SVN | Albatross Group Commercial Real Estate Advisors

At SVN | Albatross Group, our mission is to provide exceptional real estate services to our clients, helping them to achieve their business goals and maximize the value of their real estate assets. We strive to create long-lasting relationships with our clients based on trust, integrity, and transparency, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet their unique needs. Our team of skilled professionals has a deep understanding of the commercial real estate market, and we leverage our expertise to deliver superior results for our clients. Whether you are looking to buy, sell or lease commercial real estate, we are here to help you every step of the way. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit https://svnalbatrossgroup.com/.

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,000 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit www.svn.com. All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit http://www.svn.com/franchise/.