Global Torque Vectoring Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $31.8 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.2%

According to this report the torque vectoring market was valued at $8.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $31.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The market is expanding as a result of the rising demand for torque vectoring systems in premium cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) with off-roading capabilities. Moreover, rising consumer safety concerns are propelling the torque vectoring market size. size. Further, rapid technological innovations by major manufacturers to reduce vehicles weight by introducing compact torque systems is creating a potential impact on the market.

Key factors driving the growth of the market includes increase in sales of electric vehicles globally. Regions such as Europe and North America are proactively emphasizing on protecting environment by reducing carbon emissions significantly. Moreover, these regions are stepping ahead aggressively to promote sustainability and build smart cities.

In such case, transportation is the upmost sector on which the governmental authorities are focusing to reduce hazardous emissions, especially emitting from vehicles, mainly heavy commercial and light commercial vehicles. Owing to this, vehicle OEMs are focusing on introducing and penetrating heavy & light electric vehicles in these regions, which is further responsible for boosting the torque vectoring solutions market size.



In addition to this, dramatic shift toward electronic control of torque distribution is a significant trend observed for 4WD technologies. Shifting from torque transfer to torque management has been the focus for OEMs and suppliers. This implies a considerable growth in active or On-demand AWD systems, resulting in decrease in volume and value for passive or conventional full time AWD systems. Owing to this, the torque vectoring market is likely to observe significant growth during the forecast period.



Furthermore, introduction of autonomous vehicles contributes to the torque vectoring market growth. Autonomous vehicles sense their environment and operate without human involvement. These types of vehicles are highly equipped with combination of sensors, cameras, radar, and advanced intuitive technologies, mainly artificial intelligence.

For smooth and efficient working of these vehicles, advanced braking systems are required to provide the driver seamless experience. To cater the same, torque vectoring manufacturers are proactively focusing on introducing solutions explicitly for the autonomous vehicles, further supplementing the market growth.



