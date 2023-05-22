Zyter|TruCare Appoints Joanne Berrios Vice President and Chief Value Officer

Rockville, MD, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter|TruCare™ has selected Joanne Berrios as the company’s first chief value officer. In this role, Berrios has overall responsibility for the financial oversight of the enterprise. She is also responsible for driving the value-based product strategy and realizing the value creation for clients and shareholders. The recent appointment reflects the organization's commitment to value-based care solutions.

Berrios has over two decades of deep healthcare industry experience. Before joining Zyter|TruCare, Berrios led the payer strategy within Salesforce’s Health and Life Sciences division. Prior to joining Salesforce, she held the Chief Financial Officer role at GuideWell Health and advanced the regional digital transformation and market strategies at Ascension Health. As an accomplished healthcare and finance executive, Berrios is considered an expert voice on a range of topics including the connected healthcare ecosystem and enterprise value optimization.

“Joanne is the right person to drive our value-based strategies,” said Kevin Riley , the company’s CEO. “She understands the broader healthcare ecosystem and easily identifies enterprise strategic value for health plans, providers, and partners.”

The company’s enterprise care management, telehealth, home health and remote patient monitoring solutions promote integration with existing platforms and support value-based care. “Accelerating value-based care demands wide-scale market penetration and the ability to scale larger risk pools,” stated Riley. “This can only be accomplished with a connected healthcare solution that links health plan and provider data in a meaningful way. Joanne has deep industry knowledge and understands the levers used to build financial strength among risk-bearing entities.”

“It is an honor to join a prominent company leading this space,” said Berrios. “Financial integration is core to value-based care. Aligning financial incentives and business value is the key to achieving high quality, productivity, and market growth.”

Berrios was recently recognized as Jacksonville’s Top 50 Women Leaders for 2023 and Carol Emmott Women Leader in Healthcare. She holds a Masters of Accounting from University of North Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Florida. Berrios is an active Certified Professional Accountant and began her career in Public Accounting with Arthur Andersen, LLP.

About Zyter|TruCare ™

Zyter|TruCare™ offers purpose-built software and services for payers, providers, and public health organizations to manage value-based care delivered to anyone, from anywhere, at any time. Our solutions deliver on our promise of consumer-centered care by empowering people to take control over their health and well-being through three main offerings:

A Population Health solution that combines analytics-informed Risk Stratification, Care Management (Care Gaps, Barriers to Care, and Care Opportunities), Medication Management, Utilization Management, and more on a single platform.

A Virtual Health solution that extends our Population Health offering with Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth, and omnichannel Communication capabilities on a single platform.

A Connected Health EDI offering that orchestrates secure, bidirectional, and API-enabled healthcare data between healthcare systems and stakeholders directly into their workflows and within their applications.

Zyter|TruCare™ offers professional services that apply strategy, design and implementation expertise. Check us out at www.zyter.com or reach out to us to learn more.

“Zyter|TruCare” is a trademark of Zyter, Inc.”