Smart Lock Market to Hit USD 9.53 Billion by 2030 Driven by Increasing Adoption of Smart Home Technology and Growing Awareness of Home Security | Research Report by SNS Insider

The Smart Lock Market, as reported by SNS Insider, achieved a valuation of USD 2.04 billion in 2022. It is projected to witness significant growth and reach USD 9.53 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market Report Scope

Smart locks are innovative security devices that offer a modern and convenient way to secure your home or office. They are designed to replace traditional mechanical locks and offer a wide range of advanced features and functionalities. Smart locks utilize cutting-edge technology, including wireless connectivity, biometric recognition, and remote access control, to enhance security and simplify access management. One of the key features of smart locks is their ability to connect to the internet or a local network, allowing users to control and monitor their locks remotely.

Market Analysis

The smart lock market is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the convergence of IoT, AI, and ML technologies. The increasing consumer awareness of the convenience and security benefits offered by smart locks, along with their integration in the hospitality industry, has fueled the demand for these innovative solutions. As technology continues to advance, smart locks are expected to become an integral part of modern security systems, providing enhanced protection and peace of mind to individuals and businesses alike. Manufacturers and developers are actively working on implementing robust security measures to safeguard against potential threats and vulnerabilities.

Smart Lock Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.04 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 9.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 21.2% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Increasing security concerns.

• High efficiency and sophistication

Impact of Recession

A recession can have a mixed impact on the smart lock market. While it may lead to a decline in demand due to reduced consumer spending, economic uncertainty, and shifting priorities, factors such as the growing emphasis on security, technological advancements, and government interventions could counterbalance these effects. Adapting to changing market conditions and continuously improving affordability and functionality will be crucial for smart lock manufacturers and providers to navigate through a recession and sustain growth in the long term.

Key Regional Development

North American smart lock market benefits from a robust infrastructure that supports the widespread adoption of smart lock technology. The region possesses a well-established network infrastructure, reliable internet connectivity, and a developed e-commerce ecosystem. These factors contribute to the seamless integration and operation of smart lock systems, driving their popularity among consumers. Furthermore, various industry players in North America have been at the forefront of developing and launching innovative smart lock solutions.

Key Takeaway from Smart Lock Market Study

The industrial segment is poised to be a major driver of growth in the market. As more facilities adopt smart lock technology, we can expect to see even more advanced features and capabilities being developed to meet the unique security needs of this sector.

In the ever-evolving landscape of smart home security, deadbolt locks have emerged as a segment poised to dominate the market. Their enhanced security features, ease of installation and compatibility with existing door infrastructure, integration with smart home ecosystems, and proven reliability make them an attractive choice for homeowners seeking advanced locking systems.

Recent Developments Related to Smart Lock Market

Korelock, a new IoT smart lock technology company, has recently launched with the aim of revolutionizing the traditional lock and key systems. The company's innovative technology integrates the power of the internet with security to create a more convenient and secure way of accessing homes and offices.

Fortune Brands, a leading consumer goods company, has announced its decision to move forward with the acquisition of Emtek and Schaub Premium Hardware Brands, along with their U.S. and international subsidiaries. This strategic move reflects Fortune Brands' commitment to expanding its portfolio and strengthening its presence in the premium hardware industry.

