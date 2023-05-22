Global Upcycled Denim Products Market Report 2023: Rising Adoption of Sustainable and Environment-friendly Products Drives Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Upcycled Denim Products Market by Product Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The upcycled denim products market size was $392.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $838.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Upcycled denim products are made up of existing denim fabric or denim products such as jeans, jackets, and other denim products. Upcycling is done by using either pre-consumer or post-consumer waste or a combination of the two. Pre-consumer waste is produced while items are being manufactured and post-consumer waste results from the finished product reaching the end of its useful life for the consumer.



Key factors driving the growth of the upcycled denim products market include an increase in awareness about upcycled denim products, the rise in the adoption of sustainable and environment-friendly products, rapid growth in urbanization, changes in lifestyle and growing disposable income, and rapid digitalization and brand promotion.



The clothing industry is witnessing spiraling growth owing to rapid digitization. Whether online or offline, promotional activities and campaigns are fueling the demand for upcycled denim products. Advertisements, and collaborations with celebrities for promotion, fashion shows, etc., are acting as a stimulant to upcycled denim product demand.

Similarly, upcycled denim toys are emerging as a new trend due to the revolution in upcycling of denim products. These innovations in upcycling textile wastage and household denim wastage will open new opportunities for the new players in the upcoming years. The manufacturers are investing in advertising initiatives to increase awareness about the upcycled denim product among the consumer which is expected to propel the growth of the market.



Upcycling is the technique of utilizing textile production by-products that have different useful applications from their original form. With the increase in the landfill of denim apparel, many different denim mills are running upcycling projects for circularity. However, recent innovations and development in upcycled denim production are expected to create new opportunities in this booming sector.

Several players are entering the market with innovative designs, cost-effective products, and sustainable products which are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, the increase in investment in the recycling and upcycling of denim products by the key manufacturers and the government is expected to create opportunities in the upcoming years.



People, most of the time are misled by counterfeit products and mistakenly buy look alike and fake products, which is expected to hamper the growth of the upcycled denim products market during the forecast period. Various companies including E.L.V. Denim, Re/Done, EB DENIM, Blue of a kind, and dwij products deal with counterfeiting problems. They are taking important steps aimed at protecting their brand identity.

Furthermore, the key players blocked and shut down websites that promote sales of counterfeit items using trademarks, logos, and imagery. Despite consumer awareness regarding their favorite original brands and important steps taken by companies to tackle fake brands, fake jeans inevitably made their way into retail and online stores, which in turn restrains the growth of the upcycled denim products market.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 290 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $392.5 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $838.6 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in awareness about upcycled denim product

The rise in the adoption of sustainable and environment-friendly products

Rapid Growth in Urbanization

Restraints

Availability of counterfeit products

Opportunities

Increase in the influence of social media

Increasing demand from emerging economies

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Apparel

Sub type

Jeans

Shorts

Jackets

Others

Home Goods

Sub type

Quilt Mat

Basket

Pouch

Rug

Cushion cover

Others

Others

By Price Point

Mass

Premium

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Store

Online retail

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

