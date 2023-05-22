Global AI Governance Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 42.1%

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Governance Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report the AI governance market was valued at $80.78 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 42.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Market Players

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

QlikTech International AB

TIBCO Software Inc.

Meta

SAP SE

International Business Machines Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

Salesforce, Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is currently a technology with practical applications in contemporary life. AI technology can have a positive impact on economies and society when it is adopted and used properly. The expanding use of AI across a variety of industries, including healthcare, transportation, education, and others, has raised worries about public safety and security, driving the need for AI governance.

The idea behind AI governance is that a legal framework should exist to guarantee that Machine Learning (ML) technologies are thoroughly investigated and methodically developed to help humanity accept AI technology fairly. Algorithm effectiveness, ROI (return on investment) risk, and bias are evaluated and monitored as part of AI (Artificial Intelligence) governance. The main objective of AI governance is to close the gap between ethical responsibility and technological advancement.



Surge in governmental efforts to use the Al technology and quick and easy access to historical dataset and convenience of data storage primarily drive the growth of the AI governance market.

However, the foundation of thorough ethical standards for Al and inadequate expertise in Al are expected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, AI can significantly reduce discrimination based on gender and a higher level of adherence to technological regulation is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



Depending on component, the solution segment dominated the AI governance market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to enormous increase in deployment of AI governance solutions among different industries, which is supplementing the growth of the AI governance market. However, the services segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of these services to help analysts identify useful insights, and aid natural language processing to automatically extract pertinent data from intelligence sources and establish links.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the ai governance market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing ai governance market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the ai governance market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global ai governance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in governmental efforts to use the Al technology

Quick and easy access to historical dataset and convenience of data storage

Restraints

Foundation of thorough ethical standards for Al

Inadequate expertise in Al

Opportunities

AI can significantly reduce discrimination based on gender

A higher level of adherence to technological regulation

Key Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size

Large enterprises

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Media and Entertainment

Retail

IT and Telecom

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2ou5v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.