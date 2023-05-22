At 8.4% CAGR, Global Low Profile Additives Market Size/Share Estimated to Touch USD 1,455.96 Million By 2032

New York, NY, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Polaris Market Research have published a new research report titled “Agriculture and Farm Equipment Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Tractors, Harvesters, Soil Preparation & Cultivation, Irrigation & Crop Processing, Agriculture Spraying Equipment, Hay & Forage Machines, Others), By Automation, By End-Users, By Region, Segments & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global low profile additives market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 650.22 Million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 1,455.96 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Low Profile Additives? How Big is Low Profile Additives Market Size & Share?

Overview

Low profile additives are thermoplastic polymers that are utilized to improvise composite substances. The rapidly rising demand for the low profile additives market can be attributed to the fact that it improvises the composites' facet enamel by providing them with an even more grooved structure than would otherwise be feasible in the course of production.

These adhesives are growingly being utilized in automotive implementation with better-quality surfaces. Growing propensity towards progressive vehicles, together with increasing disposable income, has reinforced the demand for personal cars invigorating industry growth. Growing demand for low profile additives in prominent end-user industries such as construction, electrical and automotive is generating a robust push for industry growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

ALTANA divisions

AOC

Aromax Technology

BASF SE

INEOS

Interplastic Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mechemco

NOF EUROPE GmbH

Polychem

Polynt S.p.A.

SWANCOR

Synthomer PLC

Taak Resin Co.

Vin Industries

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Market Drivers

Sheet molding compounds: Growing demand for sheet molding compounds and resin conveyance molding commodities in automobiles, construction, and framework ventures will seemingly drive the demand. Low profile additives market size is expanding due to the principal source of demand for low profile additives is the universal usage of plastic synthesis utilized to restore metal in several end-user industries.

Extensive usage in passenger vehicles: Demand for sheet molded proportion is observing an escalation because of their implementation in exterior shells in passenger vehicles and beneficial characteristics such as lightweight and mitigation of production.

Reinforcement in the automobile industry: Growing population globally, the escalation in consumer partiality for personal vehicles, government dynamism, and reinforcement for the automobile industry have improvised the performance of the market.

Construction sector: The elements such as escalation in population globally, growing framework ventures, growth in disposable income, and continuing construction ventures globally are propelling the construction sector. Low profile additives market sales are soaring due to them being broadly utilized as a veneering and safeguarding layer that renders the construction robust and sturdy, utilizing minimum concrete and lessening greenhouse gas emissions.

Top Report Findings

Implementation of exterior shells in passenger vehicles and beneficial characteristics such as lightweight and mitigation of production is pushing the market growth.

The market is essentially divided into products, applications, and regions.

The leading region of the market is Asia Pacific.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Decreasing shrinkage: Low profile additives reduce surface severity and enhance veneer shine and glossy finishing connection by decreasing shrinkage. It is utilized in several end-use industries, such as electronics, automotive, industrial, fiberglass, aerospace, construction, and others.

Use in end-use industries: Due to its approving characteristics, the extensive usage of thermoplastic additives in several end-use industries will push the demand. The automotive industry's requirement for low profile additives is evolving speedily because of their worthier standard of surface finishing attributes.

Increasing construction industry: The increasing automotive and construction industry is probably fuelling the demand for low profile additives for conveying durability properties to plastic resins. The increasing reach of electric vehicles in the US and the resourcefulness established by the US government agencies to encourage the advancement of plastic composites for automobiles can positively drive market demand.

Segmental Analysis

The polyvinyl acetate segment is projected to garner the largest revenue share

Based on the product, the polyvinyl acetate segment is projected to garner the largest revenue share. Low profile additives market demand is on the rise as it is the most favored additive in several industries, including building and construction, aerospace, and the automotive sector has improvised the growth of polyvinyl acetate.

The sheet molding compound segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on application, the sheet molding compound segment accounted for the largest market share. Low profile additives market trends include wide usage in the automotive industry, where it is used to enhance the external gloss of several auto components.

Low Profile Additives Market: Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 1,455.96 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 703.34 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players ALTANA divisions, AOC, Aromax Technology, BASF SE, INEOS, Interplastic Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Mechemco, NOF EUROPE GmbH, Polychem, Polynt S.p.A., SWANCOR, Synthomer PLC, Taak Resin Co., Vin Industries, and Wacker Chemie AG. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest low profile additives market share due to countries such as Japan, India, and China that have notably subscribed to the market development in the region. There is an immense upswing in low-profile additives research and development in China and other Asia Pacific nations. Many elements, including appropriate government policies and financing, have contributed to the escalation in R&D and have propelled market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Low Profile Additives Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Application (Sheet Molding Compounds/Bulk Molding Compounds, Pultrusion, Resin Transfer Molding, and Others); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023-2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/low-profile-additives-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In September 2022, BASF introduced VALERAS. It adds value to plastic applications by providing benefits with additive technical solutions & services. This strategic product launch is projected to enhance Europe's low profile additives market.

In February 2020, INEOS introduced "Aropol LP 67400". It offers high strength and robust processing capabilities, mainly designed for low shrink and excellent cosmetics. This strategic product launch is projected to strengthen the potential sales of the low profile additives market in the North America region.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key segments in the market?

How much is the market worth?

At what CAGR is the market predicted to grow during the forecast period?

Which region is leading the market?

What are the key driving factors in the market?

Who are the key players in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the low-profile additives market report based on product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA)

Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)

Polystyrene

High-Density Polyethylene

Polyurethane

By Application Outlook

Sheet Molding Compounds/Bulk Molding Compounds

Pultrusion

Resin Transfer Molding

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

