In-Vitro Diagnostics Markets - Global Forecast to 2030: Opportunities with Increasing Inclination Toward Personalized Medicine and Advancements in Genomics and Proteomics

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Offering (Kits, Software), Technology (Immunoassay, Molecular Diagnostics [PCR, NGS, Microarray], Rapid Tests, Biochemistry), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), Diagnostic Approach (Lab, POC) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in vitro diagnostics market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $130.1 billion by 2030.



The growth of the global in vitro diagnostics market is mainly attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of acute and chronic infectious diseases, increasing funding for research activities, growing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, growing demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics and rapid diagnosis, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing funding for research activities.

Moreover, the inclination of emerging economies toward personalized medicine and advancements in genomics & proteomics offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.



Based on offering, the reagents & kits segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to its advantages as it can detect several markers simultaneously, which is useful for detecting complex diseases. Its technological superiority and the ability to facilitate chemical reactions further support the growth of this segment.



Based on the technology, in 2023, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The largest share of the segment attributed to its improved specificity, cost-savings and enhanced throughput when automated, minimizing the false positive test results by targeting specific molecules, as well as improved diagnosis of infections such as orthopedic infections.



Based on diagnostic approach, the laboratory testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Lab testing is a traditional approach in which the clinician takes a sample from the patient and sends it to the laboratory for processing and testing. Factors such as low costs of tests, highly sensitive analyzers, more accuracy and reliability, and accessibility & availability of multiple IVD tests support the largest share of the segment.



Based on application, in 2023, the infectious diseases segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market owing to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, government initiatives to promote awareness and testing, and emerging outbreaks of infectious diseases around the world.



Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Patient inflows at hospitals & clinics and subsequent increase in the volume of testing carried out in hospitals and clinics due to the outbreak of COVID-19 support the growth of this segment.



In 2023, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the IVD market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, high awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, high adoption of advanced diagnostic products, and presence of funding coupled with novel developments in diagnostic technologies support the large share of this market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Coupled With the Increasing Geriatric Population

Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Growing Demand for Point-of-Care (PoC) and Rapid Diagnostics

Rising Awareness Regarding Early Disease Diagnosis

Rising Healthcare Expenditures

Increasing Funding for Research Activities

Restraints

Stringent Technical Requirements and Regulatory Processes for High/Moderate-Complexity Tests

Variance in Test Results Observed in Rapid IVD Tests

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Increasing Inclination Toward Personalized Medicine

Advancements in Genomics and Proteomics

Challenges

Evolving Regulatory Landscape

Technology Trends

Integration of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Molecular Diagnostics

Development of Smartphone-based Detection Platforms for Rapid Diagnostic Tests

Increasing Applications of Next-generation Sequencing Technology

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

bioMerieux SA (France)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Illumina Inc. (U.S.)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd (China)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Wama Diagnostica (Brazil)

Wiener Laboratorios SAIC (Argentina)

QuidelOrtho Corporation (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy).

Scope of the Report:

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment - by Offering

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Software & Services

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment - by Technology

Molecular Diagnostics

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Hybridization

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

DNA Sequencing & Next-generation Sequencing

Microarrays

Mass Spectrometry

Other Molecular Diagnostic Technologies

Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics

Lateral Flow Assays/Rapid Tests

POC Molecular Diagnostics

Other PoC Products

Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA)

Enzyme-linked Immunospot Assays (ELISPOT)

Western Blotting

Radioimmunoassay

Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry

Metabolic Panel

Electrolyte Panel

Liver Panel

Lipid Profile

Renal Profile

Thyroid Function Panel

Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation/Hemostasis

Urinalysis

Other IVD Technologies

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment - by Application

Infectious Diseases

COVID-19 Testing

Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing

Healthcare-associated Infections (HAIs)

Hepatitis

HIV

Tropical Diseases

Respiratory Infections (Excluding Influenza)

Influenza

Other Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Disorders

Other Applications

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment - by Diagnostic Approach

Laboratory Testing

OTC/Self-testing

Point-of-Care Testing

Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment - by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Other End Users

Global In vitro Diagnostics Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa

Rest of Africa

