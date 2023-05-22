Cloud Computing Market in the Healthcare Industry was Valued at US$ 911.6 billion in 2028, Expanding at a CAGR of 10.8% | TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 911.6 billion is anticipated for the market in 2028. The global cloud computing market in the healthcare industry is anticipated at US$ 383 billion in 2020



The increasing trend in healthcare infrastructures and other hospitals to adopt technology to reduce errors and increase efficiency is likely to drive the demand for the cloud computing market in the healthcare industry. Increasing adoption of electronic medical records, and technological innovation, and increased level of search & development activities in the field drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Cloud computing in the healthcare industry utilizes advanced technology & services. Cloud service enables healthcare organizations to deliver more at less cost. Cloud computing provides the foundation for implementing advanced technology in healthcare such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning(ML), and the Internet of Things(IoT).

Cloud service providers offer robust disaster recovery mechanisms and security measures to protect healthcare data. To streamline operations, and improve patient care there is wide spared adoption of the cloud computing market in the healthcare industry. Cloud is preferred in the healthcare industry to improve stability, flexibility & storage.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2020, the cloud computing market in the healthcare industry market was valued at over US$ 383 billion

Based on the service model, infrastructure-as-a-service enjoys high demand,

By pricing model, the spot pricing model segment held the major share of the market

Non Clinical Information Systems hold the major market share owing to the increased healthcare provider’s preference for NCIS

Increasing application of private cloud in the healthcare industry due to the increased need for securing patients’ data drives the growth of the segment



Cloud Computing Market in the Healthcare Industry: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for a large share of the cloud computing market in the healthcare industry due to the increasing IT spending in the healthcare industry. Increasing advancement in technology, increased adoption of warble devices, IoT in healthcare, and increased use of big data analytics are some of the key factors influencing the market development throughout the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a highly lucrative market, due to the adoption of new technology, and the availability of advanced healthcare and cloud computing services. The increasing need for cost-effective healthcare services and quality care to patients has resulted in the adoption of cloud computing

Competitive Landscape

Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global cloud computing market in a healthcare report:

Care Cloud Corporation

Clear Data networks

Carestream Health Inc.

AGFA Healthcare

Cisco System Inc.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Web Services

e-zest

Kinvey

SalesForce

Major cloud computing markets in a healthcare companies are collaborating & partnering with other organizations to provide more efficient solutions.

In April 2023, CareCloud’s chronic care management program empowers patients with chronic conditions to take control of their health. CareCloud’s program provides personalized care plans, remote monitoring, and regular check-ins with healthcare providers to help improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and streamline operations at the institutes. CareCloud Inc announced that the Heart & Vascular Institute has selected this program.

Cloud Computing Market in Healthcare Industry- Key Segments

By Service Model

Infrastructure-as-a-service(IaaS)

Platform-as-a-service(PaaS)

Software-as-a-service(SaaS)



By Pricing Model

Spot Pricing or Subscription Model

Pay-as-you-go Model

By Cloud Type

Public

Private

Hybrid



By End-User

Clinical Information System(CIS) EMR PACS RIS Others

Non-Clinical Information System (NCIS) RCM Claims Management APB Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



