Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Humanized PDX Models Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Oncology, Toxicology, Immunology & Infectious diseases, Hematopoiesis), End-user, and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global humanized mouse and rat model market is projected to reach USD 338 million by 2027 from USD 237 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Currently, immunodeficient mice engrafted with functional human cells, genes, and tissues have emerged as an important tool for the preclinical study of human diseases. Medical testing is done on humanized models as their genetic, biological, and behavioural characteristics resemble those of humans.

Also, several medical conditions of humans can be replicated in humanized models and this is promoting market growth. Along with this growth in the humanized mouse and rat model market can be attributed to increased demand for personalized medicine, growing support through investments and grants from the government and private sector, and growth in the number of R&D activities carried out by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is driving market growth.

Humanized Rat Model Market is expected to account for the second-largest share for by type segment

Based on type, the humanized mouse and rat model market has been segmented into humanized mouse models and humanized rat models. In 2021, humanized rat model market accounted for the second largest share. The liver metabolism of rats (in terms of the number and type of liver enzymes) is similar to humans.

It is also easy to surgically modify rats and collect samples. The other advantages of rat models include favourable absorption, ease of handling, ability to sustain more intense intravenous dosing, and larger tissue sample. These advantages of rat models over mouse models are encouraging the development of humanized rat models.

The Oncology segment accounted for the highest market share of the application segment in the humanized mouse and rat model market

Based on application, the humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, haematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications.

In 2021 Oncology application had the highest market share as humanized mouse models have significantly contributed to the understanding of cancer biology, as they are useful in validating gene functions, identifying novel cancer genes & tumor biomarkers, understanding the molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying in tumor initiation, and providing better clinical models to test novel therapeutic strategies.

Europe is the second largest region in the humanized mouse and rat model market

The humanized mouse and rat model market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). After North America, In Europe, the growing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure and growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology are major driver for high market share.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $237 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $338 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Research Activities Using Humanized Models

Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine

Continuous Support and Initiatives from Government and Private Sectors for Cancer Research

Growing R&D Activities in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Sectors

Restraints

High Cost of Custom Humanized Models

Laws and Regulations for Ethical Use of Animal Models in Research

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Humanized PDX Models

Emergence of CRISPR as a Powerful Tool in Biomedical Research

Rising Demand for Humanized Rat Models

Challenges

Alternatives for Animal Testing

Limitations of Humanized Mouse Models

Companies Mentioned

AXENIS

Beijing Vitalstar Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Biocytogen

Champions Oncology, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Crown Bioscience

Cyagen Biosciences

Envigo

GenOway

GVK BIO

Harbour Antibodies (A Subsidiary of Harbour Biomed)

Hera BioLabs

inGenious Targeting Laboratory

Oncodesign

Ozgene Pty. Ltd.

Pharmatest Services

Taconic Biosciences, Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

TRANS GENIC

TransCure bioServices

