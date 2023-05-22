Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market Forecast to 2030: Increasing Need for Self-Grooming Products Bodes well for the Sector

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients {Oleoresin, Beadlets}), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products {Capsules, Tablets}), Application (Nutraceuticals, Aquaculture, Cosmetics, Food), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market is projected to reach $35.0 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2023 to 2030, while in terms of volume, this market is projected to reach 241.44 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Haematococcus pluvialis market across Europe, current market trends, size, recent developments, and the forecast till 2030.



The growth of this market is driven by increasing demand for natural astaxanthin for nutraceuticals, growing demand for natural food colorants, and increasing awareness of clean-label products. However, the high production cost is expected to restrain the growth of this market.



The rising demand for natural astaxanthin and the growing use of natural astaxanthin in poultry and aquaculture is expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the complex production process for Haematococcus pluvialis is a major challenge for the players operating in this market. Additionally, the increasing need for natural self-grooming products is a prominent trend in the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market.



Based on product, the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market is mainly segmented into astaxanthin ingredients and astaxanthin bulk finished products. In 2023, the astaxanthin ingredients segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing end-use applications of astaxanthin ingredients, rising awareness about preventive healthcare & nutraceuticals, rising demand for natural antioxidants, growing cosmetic & personal care markets, and government initiatives to support the aquaculture industry.



Based on application, the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market is segmented into nutraceuticals, aquaculture and animal feed, cosmetics, food and beverages, and pharmaceuticals. In 2023, the nutraceuticals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe Haematococcus pluvialis market.

The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for natural astaxanthin derived from haematococcus in the nutraceuticals industry. This demand is driven by the potential health benefits that astaxanthin may provide, including its effects on various diseases such as cancers, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative diseases, and certain skin conditions.



An in-depth geographic analysis of the market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights into the ten major countries/regions in Europe (Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Sweden, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and the Rest of Europe).

The U.K. is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the rapidly growing vegan population, people's drive towards maintaining a healthy dietary regime, and the well-established F&B industry.



Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Natural Astaxanthin in the Nutraceuticals Industry

Growing Demand for Natural Food Colorants

Rising Awareness Regarding Clean-label Products

Restraints

Undefined Regulatory Guidelines

High Production Costs

Opportunities

Growing Need for Natural Alternatives to Synthetic Astaxanthin

Increasing Use of Natural Astaxanthin in Poultry and Aquaculture Feed

Challenges

Complexities in Haematococcus Pluvialis Production

Trends

Increasing Need for Self-Grooming Products

Company Profiles

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited (A Subsidiary of M/S. Ambadi Investments Limited) (India)

Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)

YUNNAN GREEN A BIOLOGICAL PROJECT CO. Ltd. (Yunnan Spirin Biotechnology Co. Ltd) (China)

Sun Chlorella Corporation (Japan)

Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Tianjin Norland Biotech Co. Ltd (China)

Aliga Microalgae (Denmark)

DAESANG Corporation (Korea)

BlueBioTech Group (Germany)

Algatechnologies Ltd. (A Part of Solabia Group) (Israel)

AstaReal Group (Japan)

BEIJING GINGKO GROUP (BGG) (U.S.)

FENCHEM (China)

PIVEG Inc. (U.S.)

Algamo s.r.o. (Czech Republic)

Algalif Iceland ehf. (Part of Sana Pharma Industries) (Iceland)

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A. (Chile)

BDI BioLife Science GmbH (Austria)

Sea & Sun Organic GmbH (Subsidiary of Sea & Sun Technology GmbH) (Germany)

Pond Technologies Inc. (Canada)

Algicel Biotecnologia e Investigacao Lda (Portugal)

Astaxa GmbH (Germany).

Scope of the Report:

Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market - by Product

Astaxanthin Ingredients

Astaxanthin Oleoresin

Beadlets

Whole Biomass Powder

Water Dispersible Powder

Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products

Capsules/Softgels

Tablets

Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market - by Application

Nutraceuticals

Aquaculture and Animal Feed

Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Europe Haematococcus Pluvialis Market - by Geography

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Sweden

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Denmark

Poland

Rest of Europe (RoE)

