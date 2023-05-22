Global Bullet Proof Jacket Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.15%

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bullet Proof Jacket Market, Size, Trends, By Type, By Protection Level, By End-User and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bullet Proof Jacket Market is expected to grow from its estimated value of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2022 to US$ 2 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.15%.

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems

3M

Rheinmetall AG

FMS Enterprises Migun LTD.

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

DuPont

ADA

Survitec Group Limited

ArmorWorks

Revision Military

A sort of body armour known as a 'bulletproof jacket' aims to decrease penetration to the torso by deflecting projectiles fired from firearms and any flying debris from various explosions. The use of a bulletproof vest shields the torso from explosions, shots, and knives. These are frequently made by layering woven or laminated fibres with ballistic plates made of metal or ceramic.



Market Drivers



The market is expected to grow as a result of the military sector's increasing demand for soft bulletproof clothing. Layers of laminated and woven fibres are used to create the soft bulletproof jacket, which protects soldiers and security personnel from small-caliber handguns and shotgun blasts. Additionally, ballistic plates are frequently included in soft jackets, a segment of the bulletproof jacket market that is growing swiftly.



During the anticipated period, the military industry's growth and expansion are projected to propel the market for bulletproof jackets. This is mostly owing to rising military spending, which has further fueled the widespread purchase of body armour and bulletproof jackets for the armed services' dismounted troops.

In order to replace minor equipment for the troops in the approaching years, such as handguns, helmets, and improved bulletproof equipment, the French government launched the O-NYX programme under the defence expenditure plan.



Market Restraints



During the anticipated term, the market's expansion is being constrained by the high price of bulletproof jackets. The use of new, cutting-edge technologies and higher-quality products has resulted in a rise in the price of bulletproof clothing.

These elements will probably hinder the market for bulletproof jackets during the anticipated term. An increasing number of faulty bulletproof jacket cases are impeding market progress.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 205 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation



By Type

Soft

Hard

Composite

By Protection Level

II

IIIA and IIIA+

III and III+

IV

By End-User

Defence

Law Enforcement

Civilians

