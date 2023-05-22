DemandScience Named a 2023 Fast 50 Company by the Boston Business Journal

DANVERS, MA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers, today announced that the Boston Business Journal has ranked the company #19 on its exclusive 2023 Fast 50 list of the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

This is the third consecutive year DemandScience has been named to the Fast 50, and the second year in a row that the company has been in the top 20. These achievements follow DemandScience being named to the Financial Times' Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2023 list in March as #183 of the 500 fastest growing companies in North and South America.

“We’re proud to be named to the Fast 50 again this year by the Boston Business Journal,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “This recognition is further validation of the success we’re having in the marketplace, the effectiveness of our solutions, and our ability to help customers exceed their demand generation goals. We look forward to ongoing growth as we continue to expand our global customer base and bring innovative products to market.”

The official rankings were announced during a celebration honoring this year's Fast 50 at the Westin Copley Place in Boston on Wednesday, May 17th.

The Boston Business Journal’s Fast 50 companies must have their headquarters in Massachusetts and are selected and ranked based on revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. The numbers are crunched and analyzed by the BBJ’s research department. The publication, which also named DemandScience in April as one of the largest private companies in Massachusetts, is the region's premier business media organization.

About DemandScience

DemandScience is a leading B2B demand generation company that makes marketing and sales easier by enabling organizations to find the right prospects faster and target in-market buyers. The DemandScience Live Data Factory uses innovative technologies to deliver accurate data with relevant intent signals, helping organizations accelerate the buyers’ journey from top-of-funnel to conversion. Founded in 2012, DemandScience’s products, data and leads benefit more than 1,500 customers worldwide. With offices in 7 countries and 800+ employees, DemandScience is #5 on Fortune Magazine’s list of the best workplaces in advertising & marketing.