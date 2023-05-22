Global Catechin Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits Drives Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Catechin Market Size, Trends, By Source, By Application, and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Catechin Market was valued at US$ 16.58 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 24.42 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.63% from 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Taiyo International
- Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech
- Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech
- Novanat Bioresource Inc
- Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech Co Ltd
- Hunan NutraMax
- Shaanxi Dongyu Bio-Tech Co Ltd
- Kemin Industries Inc
- Merck KGaA
- Darmstadt
Catechins are natural phenolic compounds found in various plant-based foods, such as tea, cocoa, fruits, and vegetables. They are known for their antioxidant properties and have been the focus of many scientific studies exploring their potential health benefits.
Catechins are a type of flavonoid, which are known for their ability to scavenge free radicals and protect cells from oxidative damage. Specifically, catechins have been shown to improve cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and potentially reduce the risk of certain types of cancer. They are commonly found in green tea and are one of the reasons why green tea is considered a healthy beverage.
Market Drivers
The global market for catechins is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with their consumption. Research has shown that catechins possess antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties, among others, making them highly desirable for use in functional foods, dietary supplements, and other health products.
In addition, the growing demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in food and beverage products is also driving the market for catechins. The rise in health concerns, such as obesity and heart diseases, is fueling the demand for catechin-rich products, leading to an increase in their production and consumption worldwide.
Market Restraints
A major restraint to the growth of the global catechin market is the limited availability of raw materials, which increases the cost of production and subsequently the price of catechin-based products. Another factor that limits the growth of the catechin market is the relatively low consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with catechins, particularly in regions where traditional tea consumption is low.
Market Segmentation
By Source
- Teas
- Fruits
- Vegetables
- Others
By Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food & Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Personal Care
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the key opportunities in the Global Catechin Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the market?
- What is the competitive landscape in the industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|225
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$16.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$24.42 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/us5use
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment