Global Catechin Market Report 2023: Increasing Awareness of Health Benefits Drives Growth

The Global Catechin Market was valued at US$ 16.58 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 24.42 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.63% from 2023-2030.

Catechins are natural phenolic compounds found in various plant-based foods, such as tea, cocoa, fruits, and vegetables. They are known for their antioxidant properties and have been the focus of many scientific studies exploring their potential health benefits.

Catechins are a type of flavonoid, which are known for their ability to scavenge free radicals and protect cells from oxidative damage. Specifically, catechins have been shown to improve cardiovascular health, reduce inflammation, and potentially reduce the risk of certain types of cancer. They are commonly found in green tea and are one of the reasons why green tea is considered a healthy beverage.



Market Drivers



The global market for catechins is primarily driven by the increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with their consumption. Research has shown that catechins possess antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties, among others, making them highly desirable for use in functional foods, dietary supplements, and other health products.



In addition, the growing demand for natural and plant-based ingredients in food and beverage products is also driving the market for catechins. The rise in health concerns, such as obesity and heart diseases, is fueling the demand for catechin-rich products, leading to an increase in their production and consumption worldwide.



Market Restraints



A major restraint to the growth of the global catechin market is the limited availability of raw materials, which increases the cost of production and subsequently the price of catechin-based products. Another factor that limits the growth of the catechin market is the relatively low consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with catechins, particularly in regions where traditional tea consumption is low.



Market Segmentation



By Source

Teas

Fruits

Vegetables

Others

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 225 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

