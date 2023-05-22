Global Industrial Flooring Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $10.1 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.67%

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Flooring Market, By Thickness, By Construction Type, By Material Type, By End Use Industry, By Region Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global industrial flooring market was valued at US$ 6,130.35 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 10,125.02 Mn in 2030, with a CAGR of 5.67% from 2023-2030.

In a variety of industries, industrial flooring is crucial for cleanliness, productivity, and safety. The mobility of people, machines, and material-handling equipment is made possible by industrial flooring.

It provides the floor with various advantages including chemical resistance, flammability and fire safety, wear (abrasion) resistance, and hygienic/anti-bacterial properties. For damaged floor surfaces that can improve cleanliness and safety and lower total repair costs, industrial flooring is particularly helpful.



Market Drivers



The food and beverage industry is expected to increase its demand for industrial flooring in order to reduce concrete deterioration throughout the manufacturing process.Due to rising consumer and governmental spending on the food business, particularly in India, China, and the US, the expansion of the industrial flooring sector is also tied to the growth of the food and beverage industry.



The industrial flooring market is expected to increase as more workplace safety and hygiene standards and regulations are implemented. The material used as a floor covering should also be non-absorbent, easy to clean, and constructed of non-toxic materials, among other qualities.



Market Restraints



The service provider and material thickness picked have an impact on the pricing of industrial flooring, which varies. The entire cost of industrial flooring is often higher for end-use businesses than it is for standard flooring. The application of industrial flooring and its cost are also significantly influenced by the operation division of a certain industry.



The high price of flooring will therefore likely have some effect on the development of the industrial flooring sector. Competitors are also focusing on making tiles that can withstand demanding activities, even though doing so will raise the price. The market for industrial flooring may be constrained in some way by these factors.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6130.35 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10125.02 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation



By Thickness

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

By Material Type

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Anhydrite

Renovation & Laminate

Ceramic Tiles

Carpet

Vinyl, Linoleum & Rubber

Others

By End Use Industry

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Transportation and Aviation

Sports & Leisure

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

