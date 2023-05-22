Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market Report 2023: Players Include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co and Amgen

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market Size, Trends, By Route of Administration, By Drug Type, By Application, and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market was valued at US$ 13.79 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 22.12 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.97 % from 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Lonza Group
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- AbbVie Inc.
- Sanofi
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Amgen
Anticancer drugs known as cytotoxic agents are typically used to treat cancer. These drugs stop cancer cells from dividing, which slows the progression of the disease.
Cytotoxic drugs help to lessen cancer symptoms and metastasis in cancer patients. To guarantee effective distribution throughout the body, such drugs are injected directly into the bloodstream.
Rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis are just a couple of the additional illnesses that these drugs are used to treat.
Market Drivers
As a result of more chemotherapy treatments being administered as a result of an increase in cancer diagnoses, there has been a rise in the consumption of cytotoxic medications which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. It is anticipated that there would be an increase in corporate and academic partnerships to investigate potential new markets.
Numerous advancements in the primary branch and a wide variety of unique cytotoxic medication therapies are anticipated on the market, increasing the advantages for potential patients. The use of biosimilars and government initiatives to reduce the price of cancer therapies also help to increase demand for cytotoxic drugs.
Market Restraints
The hefty price of chemotherapy medicine will slow the market's expansion. The market for chemotherapy drugs will face difficulties due to the shortage of highly qualified workers and the poor state of healthcare systems in developing nations.
Additionally, during the forecast period, side effects of chemotherapy drugs like heart issues, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, hair loss, diarrhea, weight loss, poor lung, kidney, and liver quality, reduced bone density, and lack of public awareness will restrain and further impede the market's growth rate.
Market Segmentation
By Route of Administration
- Parenteral
- Oral
By Drug Type
- Alkylating Agents
- Antitumor Antibiotics
- Antimetabolites
- Plant Alkaloids
- Other Drug Types
By Application
- Breast Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Lung Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Other Applications
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Key Questions Addressed by the Report
- What are the Key Opportunities in Global Bonsai Market?
- What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?
- Which segment/region will have the highest growth?
- What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?
- What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?
- What is the role of key players in the value chain?
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lpaum
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.