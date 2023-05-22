Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market Report 2023: Players Include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Pfizer, Merck & Co and Amgen

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market Size, Trends, By Route of Administration, By Drug Type, By Application, and By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cytotoxic Drugs Market was valued at US$ 13.79 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 22.12 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.97 % from 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Lonza Group

GlaxoSmithKline plc

AbbVie Inc.

Sanofi

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Amgen

Anticancer drugs known as cytotoxic agents are typically used to treat cancer. These drugs stop cancer cells from dividing, which slows the progression of the disease.

Cytotoxic drugs help to lessen cancer symptoms and metastasis in cancer patients. To guarantee effective distribution throughout the body, such drugs are injected directly into the bloodstream.



Rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis are just a couple of the additional illnesses that these drugs are used to treat.



Market Drivers



As a result of more chemotherapy treatments being administered as a result of an increase in cancer diagnoses, there has been a rise in the consumption of cytotoxic medications which is anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years. It is anticipated that there would be an increase in corporate and academic partnerships to investigate potential new markets.



Numerous advancements in the primary branch and a wide variety of unique cytotoxic medication therapies are anticipated on the market, increasing the advantages for potential patients. The use of biosimilars and government initiatives to reduce the price of cancer therapies also help to increase demand for cytotoxic drugs.



Market Restraints



The hefty price of chemotherapy medicine will slow the market's expansion. The market for chemotherapy drugs will face difficulties due to the shortage of highly qualified workers and the poor state of healthcare systems in developing nations.

Additionally, during the forecast period, side effects of chemotherapy drugs like heart issues, low red blood cell counts, fatigue, hair loss, diarrhea, weight loss, poor lung, kidney, and liver quality, reduced bone density, and lack of public awareness will restrain and further impede the market's growth rate.



Market Segmentation

By Route of Administration

Parenteral

Oral

By Drug Type

Alkylating Agents

Antitumor Antibiotics

Antimetabolites

Plant Alkaloids

Other Drug Types

By Application

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Other Applications

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

