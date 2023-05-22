Associa Mexico’s Newly Opened Puerto Vallarta Office Signs First Management Agreement

Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Mexico (AMX), a leading provider of community management services in Mexico, is pleased to announce that the company’s new Puerto Vallarta office has signed its first client management agreement with Paraiso II Costa Bonita (Paraiso 2), a high-rise condominium community in Mazatlán. The agreement calls for AMX to provide a complete range of management, financial, and maintenance services.

Paraiso 2 is one of the most luxurious buildings in Mazatlán. This community features condominiums with stunning city and ocean views and easy access to nearby shops, restaurants, and landmarks. Each unit features large glass windows, a modern kitchen and breakfast bar, and spacious living and dining areas. Amenities include indoor and outdoor pools, hot tub, palapa restaurant and bar, children’s area, gymnasium, pickleball and tennis courts, with secure 24-hour parking. A massage room, steam room, sauna and concierge round out its many amenities.

“This is tremendous win that truly solidifies our growing presence along Mexico’s Pacific coastline,” said Associa Mexico Branch President Jorge Macias. “I am extremely pleased and proud of the effort that our team put into securing this extremely popular, high-profile community in one of Mexico’s leading tourist destinations.”

