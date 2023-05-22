Industrial Floor Scrubber Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031, Reaching US$ 5.5 Billion | Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2031 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031.

The surge in automation in cleaning and disinfection processes in automobile and aerospace sectors is anticipated to expand market size in the next few years. Considerable utilization of different types of floor scrubbers for cleaning of oil & dirt from automobile shop floor is augmenting market development.

Rise in demand for automatic floor scrubbers in commercial and industrial settings is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to companies operating in the market in the next few years. Ease of maneuverability and high portability of upright scrubbers will spur adoption in various cleaning applications. Advancement in design of scrub decks is likely to increase demand for industrial floor scrubbers in a number of industries, which, in turn, is expected to broaden market outlook.

Companies are integrating new technologies with industrial floor scrubbers to enhance efficiency. Significant demand for next-generation walk-behind automatic floor scrubbers for large space cleaning is anticipated to fuel market development in the near future.

Key Findings of Study

Significant Demand for Contact-free Cleaning Applications in Multiple Industries : Considerable pace of utilization of automatic floor scrubbers in multiple industries, such as retail & food, manufacturing, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals industries, is likely to create significant opportunities in the industrial floor scrubber market. Recent market trends indicate rapid rise in usage of industrial floor scrubbers in the hospitality sector. Rapid adoption of industrial scrubbers in floor disinfection applications in hospitals is likely to spur market development.

: Considerable pace of utilization of automatic floor scrubbers in multiple industries, such as retail & food, manufacturing, and healthcare & pharmaceuticals industries, is likely to create significant opportunities in the industrial floor scrubber market. Recent market trends indicate rapid rise in usage of industrial floor scrubbers in the hospitality sector. Rapid adoption of industrial scrubbers in floor disinfection applications in hospitals is likely to spur market development. Steady Technological Advancements in Automatic Floor Cleaners: Based on product type, the automatic/robotic floor scrubbers segment is anticipated to constitute leading market share from 2023 to 2031. Automatic floor scrubbers are being widely adopted in commercial sectors where they are effective in cleaning of large spaces, such as airports and shopping malls. Significant demand for robotic floor scrubbers in warehouse cleaning presents lucrative opportunities in the market. Increasing incorporation of state-of-the-art navigation sensors is likely to pave the way to advanced and reliable industrial floor scrubbers with improved safety.

Key Drivers

Continuous automation of cleaning and disinfection processes in the hospitality and healthcare sectors is driving demand for industrial floor scrubbers. Rapid expansion of these industries is likely to propel the industrial floor scrubber market.

Steady pace of industrialization in several countries across the world is expected to boost the industrial floor scrubber market size.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly emerging market from 2023 to 2031. Rapid pace of industrialization, especially in developing countries, is expected to boost market growth in the next few years.

North America is likely to account for major share of the global market from 2023 to 2031. Steady expansion of the hospitality and healthcare sectors, especially in the U.S., is a key factor projected to bolster market size in the region. Surge in demand for automatic floor scrubbers in the hospitality sector in developed countries presents significant business opportunities in the region.

Competition Landscape

Leading players in the industrial floor scrubber market are focusing on mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansion in order to increase market share. Several key players are also focusing on product innovations to sustain competition in the market.

Prominent companies in the industrial floor scrubber market are

Amano Corporation

Tennant Company

APG Neuros Hako GmbH

Polivac International Pty Limited

Nilfisk Group

Bortek Industries, Inc.

Diversey Holdings, Limited



Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Segmentation

By Type

Water-based Scrubber

Dry Scrubber

Product Type

Ride-on Scrubber

Robotic/Automatic Scrubber

Walk-behind Scrubber



Power

Electric-based With Cord Cordless

Fuel-based

Material

Tiles

Hardwood

Concrete

Others (Carpets, Slides, Panel Sheets, Etc.)

Application

Government

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Hospitality

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Others (Transportation, Educational Institutions, etc.)



By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

