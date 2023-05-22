Enterprise Application Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Enterprise Application Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the enterprise application market highlights the market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8%, increasing from $307.1 billion in 2022 to $331.7 billion in 2023. Further, the enterprise application market is expected to grow to $450.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 7%. North America was the largest region in the enterprise application market in 2022.



The increasing number of e-commerce websites is a driving factor for the growth of the enterprise application industry. Enterprise application software is necessary to meet the complex requirements of a large business, and e-commerce websites are built with the help of this software.

Major enterprise application market companies include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., QAD Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Saleforce.com Inc., and Qlik Technologies Inc. These companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their market position.

For instance, SAP SE, a Germany-based producer of enterprise software that aids in the management of corporate operations and customer relations, announced SAP Build in November 2022, a powerful product designed to drive the next wave of business transformation. It is unique in that it provides a low-code solution that allows business people to gain secure access to end-to-end processes, context, and data. It enables organizations to create corporate apps, construct business websites, and automate operations with little technical knowledge. It enables users to automatically monitor, evaluate, and automate operations without transferring data to a separate system.

The global enterprise application market is segmented as -

1) By Component: Solution, Service

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premise, Cloud

3) By Type: Business Intelligence, Supply Chain Management, Web Conferencing Collaboration, Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Other Types

4) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

5) By End User: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Manufacturing, Other Users

The enterprise application market report analyses the global market, highlighting its anticipated growth, key drivers, major players, technological advancements, regional insights, and country-level perspectives. The significance of this report lies in its ability to shed light on the trends shaping the market.

Enterprise Application Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the enterprise application market size, enterprise application market segments, enterprise application market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

