Global Smart Dust Market to Generate USD 0.7 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global Smart Dust Market is expected to generate USD 0.2 billion in 2025 and is projected to garner USD 0.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 20.4 % from 2025 to 2030.

Smart Dust is increasingly being developed for the aerospace and defense sector, and health sector globally, as it can help improve medical treatments through monitoring health by analyzing the process that takes place within the human body. For example, an appropriate fitting of a prosthetic limb – a medical process - could be significantly improved by utilizing Smart Dust. It can be scattered around the area where the prostheses are supposed to be attached, to monitor temperature, identify stress points, and check for appropriate implantation.

Moreover, sensors are an integral part of industries as they are used to monitor appropriate workflow and increase the sustainability of industrial facilities. Smart Dust provides a new prospect in the field of industrial monitoring. With the introduction of Industry 4.0, several industries are integrating technologies such as AI, data analytics, and IoT into their existing industrial facilities. Smart Dust in an industrial setting, typically relies on the IoT-based network of several small microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) that is used to detect and relay information about aspects such as temperature, humidity, and magnetic fields, among other parameters of industrial equipment to monitor their proper functioning. Such factors are expected to drive the Smart Dust market in the upcoming years.

However, privacy concerns associated with Smart Dust hinder market growth. This is due to the fact that Smart Dust can record anything that they are programmed to record in its vicinity.

On the contrary, the introduction of smart dust in space research is expected to play an important role in future space missions as Smart Dust can be deployed in space or on the surface of a terrestrial planet where conventional detection systems would be impractical or difficult to place. This is expected to create ample opportunities for the Smart Dust market in future.

Providing a comprehensive analysis of the market across 262 pages, accompanied by 189 tables and 159 figures, this report will serve as a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they devise strategies for sustainable growth over the next few years. Furthermore, the report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the global Smart Dust market.





The report identifies driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities in the market. The global Smart Dust market is expected to grow owing to factors such as integration of Smart Dust in the medical sector for health monitoring and use of smart dust in industrial monitoring. However, controllability issues associated with Smart Dust hinders the market growth.

Identifying the opportunities that leading players leverage to increase their market share, Next Move Strategy Consulting’s Lead Analyst for Semiconductor & Electronics commented, “Advancements in communication technology will overcome reliability and controllability issues associated with Smart Dust, creating new opportunities in the near future.”

North America accounted for the highest share in 2026 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as high military expenditure in countries such as US and Canada that enables the military to expand its R&D activities in advanced technologies such as Smart Dust for numerous military applications.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to see an increase in the demand for Smart Dust in the coming years due to the increasing government investments in several Smart Dust projects across the region. Such initiatives support the collaboration between research institutes, universities, and private entities for the development of Smart Dust, which in turn drives the growth of the market.

The study analyzes each region and its countries by segments and their sub-segments to outline the steps to take to consolidate their presence in the Smart Dust industry. Furthermore, this analysis helps determine the fastest-growing segments and the highest-revenue-generating segments to take the next step accordingly.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Smart Dust market. Some of the major market players in the Smart Dust market are HP, Cisco Systems Inc, Analog Devices, Lightricity Ltd, IBM, CubeWorks, SINTEF, Sonardyne International Ltd, General Electric, Hitachi, and others.

