Gas Sensor Market Poised to Reach USD 2.76 Billion at a 8.14% CAGR by 2030- Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Gas Sensor Market Information by Technology, Gas Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Gas Sensor Market could thrive at a rate of 8.14% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 2.76 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Gas Sensor Market Overview

Gas sensors are devices that detect and measure the concentration of various gases in the air. These sensors are widely used in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and industrial manufacturing, to ensure safe working conditions and compliance with regulatory standards. Gas sensors operate by detecting changes in the electrical or optical properties of the surrounding air when exposed to gases, and are typically based on technologies such as electrochemical sensors, catalytic sensors, and infrared sensors.

Gas sensors have a wide range of applications in various industries, including air quality monitoring, gas leak detection, indoor air quality monitoring, and combustion control. In the automotive industry, gas sensors are used to measure exhaust emissions and ensure compliance with emissions standards. In the healthcare industry, gas sensors are used to monitor patient respiration and detect anesthesia gases. In the industrial manufacturing sector, gas sensors are used to detect flammable gases and prevent explosions.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Gas Sensor industry include

City Technology Ltd

Dynament

AlphaSense

Amphenol Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GMBH

AMS

SenseAir

NEW COSMOS ELECTRIC CO. LTD

Industrial Scientific

Sensirion

Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 2.76 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.14% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2030 Key Market Opportunities The applications in industrial hygiene Key Market Drivers Growing demand for gas sensors in smart cities Increasing adoption of HVAC systems

Swiss-based gas sensor manufacturer Sensirion AG launched its new carbon dioxide sensor module, the SCD70. The SCD70 offers improved accuracy and stability, as lower power consumption, and is ideal for applications such as indoor air quality monitoring and demand-controlled ventilation.



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The adoption of gas sensors in industrial manufacturing and process industries is a key driving factor for the gas sensor market. Gas sensors are used for safety and compliance monitoring in industries such as oil and gas, chemical, and pharmaceutical. They help to detect and measure the levels of toxic and combustible gases in the workplace, alerting workers to potential hazards and enabling preventative action to be taken. The increasing emphasis on workplace safety and regulatory compliance is expected to further drive the adoption of gas sensors in these industries.

The automotive industry is also a major market for gas sensors. Gas sensors are used in vehicles for emissions testing and monitoring, ensuring compliance with regulations around the world. The growth of the automotive industry, particularly in emerging economies, is expected to drive demand for gas sensors in this market. Additionally, the increasing trend towards electric and hybrid vehicles is expected to further drive the adoption of gas sensors for battery safety monitoring and hydrogen fuel cell applications.

The increasing use of gas sensors in smart homes and smart cities for air quality monitoring and pollution control is another key factor driving the gas sensor market. Gas sensors are used to monitor the levels of pollutants in the air, enabling preventative action to be taken to improve air quality and protect public health. The growing demand for smart homes and smart cities, coupled with increasing awareness about air pollution and its impact on health, is expected to drive demand for gas sensors in this market.

Market Restraints:

The market restraints for the gas sensor market include the high cost of gas sensors and the complexity of integrating them into existing systems. Additionally, the lack of standardization and regulation in the gas sensor industry can lead to inconsistencies in performance and reliability.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the gas sensor market. While the market initially experienced a slowdown due to supply chain disruptions and reduced consumer purchasing power, it has since rebounded due to the growing demand for gas sensors in healthcare settings and for air quality monitoring in public spaces. As the world emerges from the pandemic, the gas sensor market is expected to continue to grow due to increasing demand for safety and compliance monitoring across various industries.

Gas Sensor Market Segmentation

By Technology - The Technology in the market includes Electrochemical, Photoionization Detectors, Solid State/Metal Oxide semiconductors, Catalytic, Infrared, and Laser.

By Gas Type - The Gas Type in the market includes Oxygen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen Sulfide, Nitrogen Oxide, Methane, Hydrogen, and Others.



By Application - The Application in the market includes Water & Wastewater Treatment, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Safety, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Environmental Monitoring, and Others.



Regional Insights:



The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the gas sensor market due to the growing demand for gas sensors in industrial and automotive applications, particularly in countries such as China and India. North America and Europe are also expected to be significant markets for gas sensors due to the strict regulatory standards and high adoption of smart home and smart city technologies.

