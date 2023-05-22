Global Green Packaging Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $495.77 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.09%

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Green Packaging Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green packaging market was valued at USD 309.39 billion in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 495.77 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Mondi (U.K.)

Segezha-Group. (Russia)

Klabin S.A (Brazil)

Billerud AB (Sweden)

Stora Enso (Finland)

Daio Paper construction (Japan)

Nordic Paper (Sweden)

Glatfelter Corporation (U.S.)

Gascogne Papier (Austria)

Tokushu Tokai Paper Co. Ltd. (Japan)

"Green packaging' is a method of product packaging that makes use of easily biodegradable materials and is environmentally safe. To prevent contaminating or manipulating the materials from chemical, physical, or biological sources, they must be contained. Such packaging is mostly created from renewable raw materials, which are less harmful to the environment when created, developed, and disposed of.



Market Drivers



The market is expected to grow as a result of the food and beverage industry's increasing need for biodegradable packaging. Food and beverage manufacturers are gradually integrating recyclable and reusable packaging materials to reduce packaging waste in compliance with governmental regulations.

The food and beverage industry's expanding transition to ecologically friendly packaging helps brand reputation among consumers. This is also hastening market expansion. During the forecast period, consumer awareness of the drawbacks of using non-biodegradable and single-use plastic products for product packaging is anticipated to rise, driving market growth.

The environment suffers from the extensive usage of single-use and non-biodegradable plastic packaging materials. In a landfill, plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose, harming the ecosystem and ultimately putting people, animals, and plants' lives in danger.

As a result, it is projected that throughout the forecast period, rising consumer awareness of the dangers of using plastic materials for food packaging will spur market growth.



Market Restraints



The main factor impeding the growth of the green packaging market during the forecast period is the high cost of green packaging on the market. This is mostly related to the volatility in raw material prices and the high cost of processing packaging materials for recycling.

The market's expansion in the upcoming years will also be hampered by these limitations. Another significant issue that is anticipated to limit market expansion during the forecast period is the negative consequences of chemical additives used to manufacture green packaging. In the manufacture of compostable plant fibre bowls and cups, for instance, which are used in hotels and restaurants, fluorinated chemicals are used. These fluorinated substances are toxic to the environment and non-biodegradable.



Impact of COVID-19



The movement in consumer behaviour towards sustainability has been one of the key factors driving the market for green packaging. People have started to ask for more environmentally friendly packaging solutions as they have grown more conscious of how their consumption practices affect the environment.

The epidemic has only served to heighten this tendency as people's awareness of personal cleanliness, safety, and the necessity for environmentally friendly packaging has increased.

As a result of these trends, numerous businesses have begun to invest in eco-friendly packaging options, and governments have passed laws to encourage the use of eco-friendly packaging. For instance, the Single-Use Plastics Directive of the European Union, which took effect in 2021, forbids the use of some single-use plastic goods and mandates that producers use more environmentally friendly substitutes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 238 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $309.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $495.77 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation



By Type

Recyclable

Paper

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Others

Reusable

Drum

Plastic Container

Others

Degradable

By Application

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Home Care

Shipping

Chemicals

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b71oqt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment