Smart Metering in Latin America 2023 Report: Profiles of the key players including CAS Tecnologia, Cisco, IBM, NTT and Telefonica

Are you looking for detailed information and comprehensive data about the smart metering market in Latin America? The study concludes that the installed base of smart electricity meters in Latin America will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7 percent throughout the forecast period, from 11.7 million in 2022 to 38.4 million in 2028. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products and local developments in each country.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Smart Metering Solutions

1.1 Introduction to smart grids

1.2 Smart metering

1.2.1 Smart metering applications

1.2.2 Smart metering infrastructure

1.2.3 Benefits of smart metering

1.3 Project strategies

1.3.1 System design and sourcing

1.3.2 Rollout and integration

1.3.3 Implementation and operation

1.3.4 Communication with customers

1.4 Regulatory issues

1.4.1 Models for the introduction of smart meters

1.4.2 Standardisation

1.4.3 Individual rights issues

2 IoT Networks and Communications Technologies

2.1 IoT network technologies

2.1.1 Network architectures

2.1.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands

2.2 PLC technology and standards

2.2.1 International standards organisations

2.2.2 G3-PLC

2.2.3 PRIME

2.2.4 Meters & More

2.3 3GPP cellular and LPWA technologies

2.3.1 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies and IoT

2.3.2 NB-IoT and LTE-M

2.3.3 The role of cellular networks in smart meter communications

2.3.4 LoRa & LoRaWAN

2.3.5 Sigfox

2.4 IEEE 802.15.4-based RF

2.4.1 IEEE 802.15.4

2.4.2 Wi-SUN

2.4.3 Proprietary IPv6 connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4

3 Smart Metering Industry Players

3.1 Meter vendors

3.1.1 Itron

3.1.2 Landis+Gyr

3.1.3 Aclara (Hubbell)

3.1.4 Elgama Elektronika (Linyang Energy)

3.1.5 Gridspertise (Enel)

3.1.6 Hexing Electrical (Eletra)

3.1.7 Holley Technology

3.1.8 Honeywell (Elster)

3.1.9 Iskraemeco

3.1.10 Kaifa Technology

3.1.11 Networked Energy Services

3.1.12 Sagemcom

3.1.13 Sanxing Electric (Nansen)

3.1.14 Wasion

3.1.15 WEG Group

3.1.16 ZIV

3.2 Communications solution providers

3.2.1 Corinex

3.2.2 4RF

3.2.3 Tantalus Systems

3.2.4 Trilliant

3.3 Software solution providers

3.3.1 Fluentgrid

3.3.2 Harris Utilities

3.3.3 Indra

3.3.4 Neoris

3.3.5 SAP

3.3.6 Siemens

3.4 System integrators and communications service providers

3.4.1 Accenture

3.4.2 America Movil

3.4.3 Ativa Solucoes

3.4.4 CAS Tecnologia

3.4.5 Cisco

3.4.6 IBM

3.4.7 NTT

3.4.8 Telefonica

3.4.9 Telecom Italia (TIM)

3.4.10 Tropico

4 Market Profiles

4.1 Regional summary

4.2 Argentina

4.2.1 Electricity and gas utility industry structure

4.2.2 Metering regulatory environment and smart metering market deployments

4.3 Brazil

4.4 Chile

4.5 Colombia

4.6 Costa Rica

4.7 Mexico

4.8 Panama

4.9 Peru

4.10 Uruguay

5 Market Analysis

5.1 Smart electricity metering

5.2 Market forecasts

5.2.1 Argentina

5.2.2 Brazil

5.2.3 Chile

5.2.4 Colombia

5.2.5 Costa Rica

5.2.6 Mexico

5.2.7 Panama

5.2.8 Peru

5.2.9 Uruguay

5.3 Industry analysis and technology trends

5.3.1 Technology vendors

5.3.2 Technology trends

5.4 Smart gas metering

6 Case Studies

6.1 Copel

6.2 Grupo ICE

6.3 Light

6.4 UTE

