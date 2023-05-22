Global Automotive Display System Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $28.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Display System Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive display system market is expected to reach an estimated $28.9 billion by 2028 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production, increasing demand for navigation and infotainment systems, and growing electronic content per vehicle.

Emerging Trends in the Automotive Display System Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of augmented head-up displays and fully digital instrument clusters in vehicles.

Automotive Display System Market by Segments

In this market, center stack display is the largest product type, whereas LCD is the largest by technology type. The study includes the automotive display system market size and forecast for the global automotive display system market through 2028, segmented by product type, vehicle, technology, screen size, and region as follows:

Automotive Display System Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

Center Stack Display

Camera Information Display

Reconfigurable Instrument Cluster

Driver Information Display

Rear Seat Entertainment

Head-up Display

Automotive Display System Market by Vehicle Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

Mid-Size Cars

Luxury Car

SUVs and Crossovers

Light Commercial Vehicles

Others

Automotive Display System Market by Technology [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

LCD

OLED

Automotive Display System Market by Screen Size (Value $M Shipment analysis from 2017 to 2028):

< 5" Inch

>5"-10" Inch

>10" Inch

Automotive Display System Market by Region[Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Units) from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Russia

France

United Kingdom

Italy

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Brazil

Turkey

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Automotive Display System Market Insights

The analysts forecast that the center stack display segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to the high demand in navigation and infotainment systems.

Within this market, display system for large car is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period as OEMs are providing large integrated displays and rear seat entertainment systems in their vehicle models.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and government regulations on the implementation of display system.

Features of the Automotive Display System Market

Market size estimates: Automotive display system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Automotive display system market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Market trend (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions. Segmentation analysis: Automotive display system market size by product type, vehicle type, technology type, and screen size in terms of value shipment.

Automotive display system market size by product type, vehicle type, technology type, and screen size in terms of value shipment. Regional analysis: Automotive display system market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Automotive display system market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type and regions of automotive display system in the automotive display system market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different product type and regions of automotive display system in the automotive display system market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive display system in the automotive display system market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of automotive display system in the automotive display system market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQs

Q.1. What is the automotive display system market size?

Answer: The global automotive display system market is expected to reach an estimated $28.9 billion by 2028.

Q.2. What is the growth forecast for the automotive display system market?

Answer: The automotive display system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2028.

Q.3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the automotive display system market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production, increasing demand for navigation and infotainment systems, and growing electronic content per vehicle.

Q.4. What are the major applications or end use industries for automotive display system?

Answer: Large car, SUVs & crossovers, mid-size car, and light commercial vehicles are the major applications.

Q.5. What are the emerging trends in automotive display system market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include introduction of augmented head-up displays and fully digital instrument cluster in the vehicles.

Q.6. Who are the key automotive display system companies?

Answer: Some of the key automotive display system companies are as follows:

Continental AG

Visteon

Panasonic

Denso

Nippon Seiki

Robert Bosch

Magneti Marelli

Yazaki

Delphi

Alpine Electronics

Q.7. which automotive display system product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the center stack display segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to high demand in navigation and infotainment systems.

Q.8. In automotive display system market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and government regulations on the implementation of display system.

Q.9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, the analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

