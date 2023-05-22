Global Silicon Carbide Market Report 2023: Data Centers and Power Devices Drive Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Special Report on Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers used to make semiconductor devices includes market drivers, wafer forecast, wafer-making landscape, and supplier activities.

This report also includes a comprehensive look at wafer making, including manufacturing costs and consumable and capital expenditures costs needed to build a wafer-making facility.

Who will benefit from this report?

Chip fabricators, SiC wafer makers, investors, and policymakers. This essential set of Information is needed to plan and deliver SiC devices and wafers to meet growing global demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope, Purpose and Methodology

3 SiC Wafer Market Outlook

3.1 Silicon Carbide End-Use Application Market Drivers

3.1.1 Market Driver: Electric Vehicles & Charging Stations

3.1.2 Market Driver: Data Centers and Power Devices

3.1.3 Market Driver: 5G Communications

3.2 Semiconductor Device Manufacturing Market Drivers

3.2.1 Inverter Modules

3.2.2 Power Devices Forecast (Diodes and MOSFETs).

3.2.3 Power Inverter Modules (for EV's)

3.3 Summary of SiC Market Drivers

3.4 Potentially Disruptive Technologies - GaN, Ga Oxide

4 Silicon Carbide Market Landscape

4.1 Economic and Industry Trends

4.2 SiC Wafer Forecast

4.2.1 N-Type Wafer Forecast

4.2.2 Semi-Insulating Wafer Forecast

4.3 SiC Wafer Suppliers and Market Shares

4.4 Supplier Activities - M&A

4.5 Comments on Regional and Global Trends

5 SiC Wafer Manufacturing Costs and Considerations

5.1 Brief History of SiC as a Semiconductor Substrate

5.2 SiC Material Properties

5.3 SiC Wafering Process Flow

5.3.1 SiC Wafering Sequence

5.3.2 SiC Boule Growth

5.4 SiC Wafer Manufacturing Cost Breakdown

5.4.1 SiC Furnace Capacity Planning

5.4.2 SiC Crystal Growth Consumables

5.4.3 OD Grinding (and puck grinding if needed)

5.4.4 Wafer Slicing

5.4.5 Edge Grinding

5.4.6 Pre-Polishing

5.4.7 Polishing/CMP and Cleaning

5.4.8 Epitaxy

5.4.9 Comments regarding OEM landscape for process equipment

6 Supply Chain and Company Profiles

6.1 Raw Material Dependencies and Concerns

6.2 SiC Wafer Suppliers

6.3 SiC Device Manufacturers

6.4 Process Equipment Suppliers (OEM's)

6.5 SiC Process Consumables

6.6 Company Profiles

7 Summary and closing comments

8 Appendices

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fz2ufe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.