ABC arbitrage: Combined General Meeting 9 June 2023 Availability or consultation of preparatory documents

Combined General Meeting 9 June 2023

Availability or consultation of preparatory documents

The Combined General Meeting of ABC Arbitrage shareholders held on Friday 9 June 2023 from 10.30am at the Centorial Auditorium - 18 rue du Quatre Septembre - 75002 PARIS.

The notice of meeting was published on 3 May 2023 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, bulletin n°53.

The notice of meeting was published today in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, bulletin n°61 and in the Journal d'Annonce Légale.

A notice of meeting, including the presentation of the resolutions submitted to the vote of the shareholders, a summary of the activity and results as well as the terms and conditions of participation, was sent within the legal deadlines to shareholders holding registered shares.

These elements can also be consulted on the website (abc-arbitrage/Assemblée Générale - section “Documents préparatoires”).

All documents and information relating to this general meeting shall be made available to the shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions in force.

The VOTACCESS website for this general meeting is open from the 19 May until the day before the meeting, i.e. on 8 June 2023 at 3 p.m. (Paris time).

In an environmentally-respectful approach in compliance with principles described in ABC arbitrage Group report on Non-financial information provided voluntarily, all documents required for the Combined General Meeting are communicated electronically within the statutory period.

On the day of the Combined General Meeting, we invite our shareholders to use their smartphones, tablets and any other electronic equipment to consult the documents during the meeting (a Wi-Fi connection will be available).





Contacts: abc-arbitrage.com

Shareholders contacts: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com

Press contacts: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B

ISIN: FR0004040608

Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

