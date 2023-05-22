Green Our Planet and Las Vegas-Clark County Library District Unite to Bring Hydroponics Program to the Southern Nevada Community

Las Vegas, NV, United States, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Our Planet, in partnership with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, is proud to announce the expansion of the hydroponics program across its libraries in Southern Nevada. Green Our Planet’s hydroponic gardens provide a natural laboratory for the community to learn the process of creating a garden in a hands-on, experiential way.

“Green Our Planet is excited to expand our STEM hydroponics program into libraries across the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District,” said Ciara Byrne, CEO of Green Our Planet. “The Library District is one of the first library districts in the United States to implement a hydroponics program at their libraries. We look forward to our partnership with the libraries to work together to empower kids, teens and adults in Clark County to learn STEM, conservation and nutrition through hydroponics and become the next generation of scientists, conservationists, farmers, chefs and entrepreneurs.

To find hydroponics classes and events at a local library branch, visit the events calendar on thelibrarydistrict.org and enter the word “hydroponics” in the search bar. These hands-on programs teach the basics of hydroponic gardening, and participants can plant seedlings and harvest them at the end of the growing period. Hydroponics units are also available for check out at some branches.

“The Library District is always looking for new, innovative resources to share with the community,” said Kelvin Watson, executive director of the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District. “With the assistance of Green Our Planet, we are thrilled to bring the hydroponics systems to teach anyone – regardless of age – how to grow their own food and create healthy habits for the residents in the communities we serve.”

Through this initiative, Green Our Planet and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District will educate the surrounding communities on STEM, conservation and nutrition by teaching kids and adults how to grow their own fruit and vegetable gardens. The libraries have received everything they need to grow a successful garden, which includes the hydroponics unit, a seed germinator, nutrient fertilizers, measurement tools and more.

About Green Our Planet:

Green Our Planet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects students to the wonders of the universe through indoor and outdoor school gardens. Green Our Planet’s garden programming increases academic performance, heightens environmental conscientiousness, and fosters healthy eating habits in students nationwide while alleviating food deserts where fresh produce is inaccessible. As one of the largest school garden programs in the United States, Green Our Planet is cultivating a resilient future generation of STEM leaders and conservationists, one seed at a time. For more information or to apply for a garden, visit www.GreenOurPlanet.org Fans can also keep up with the latest Green Our Planet news and events through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Las Vegas-Clark County Library District

The award-winning Las Vegas-Clark County Library District is an independent taxing entity that serves a diverse community across 8,000 square miles. Through its 25 branches and website, the Library District offers a collection of 3.2 million items, including books, movies, music (including streaming and downloadable), online resources, and free programs for all ages. The Library District is a vibrant and vital member of the community offering limitless learning; business and career advancement; government and social services support; and best of all, a place where customers find a sense of culture and community. For more information, and to support Library District programs, please visit TheLibraryDistrict.org.

